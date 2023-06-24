Canavans wreak havoc on Donegal as Tyrone make last eight

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Donegal 0-13 Tyrone 1-18

Canavans – yes, two of them – were to the fore as Tyrone earned a fine derby win over Donegal to seal a place in Monday’s All-Ireland quarter-final draw.

Sons of “Peter the Great”, Ruairi and Darragh, did the spadework in Ballybofey.

Ruairi’s goal after just 90 seconds and a five-point haul from Darragh saw Tyrone through at the expense of their Ulster rivals, whose troubled and often treacherous season is now at a close.

A week after their year was almost ended in shock by Westmeath, Tyrone wasted no time in laying down a marker here.

Less than two minutes in, Ruairi Canavan netted from close range after Shaun Patton was unable to hold on to Darren McCurry’s long-range shot.

Donegal were stunned, but they had survived an earlier assault as Canavan fashioned his own chance, but fired narrowly wide.

Tyrone were 1-3 to 0-1 ahead by the ninth minute, but Donegal did have spells when – had Canavan not raised that green flag – they might have made better inroads.

Donegal’s season has been rather madcap, but Aidan O’Rourke steadied a ship that had seemed destined for the depths a few short weeks ago. Paddy Carr departed as manager just 49 days into his tenure and O’Rourke assumed interim charge.

The return of Patrick McBrearty and Oisin Gallen has served as a real fillip for Donegal of late.

Captain McBrearty spent four months sidelined with a hamstring injury and was named to start on the bench here. However, an injury to Conor O’Donnell in the warm-up meant that McBrearty was elevated at the eleventh hour.

The Kilcar man tapped over a 27th minute free to bring Donegal back to within two points, but Tyrone hit five of the last seven points in the opening half and were 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at the short whistle.

At one stage, Tyrone led by double scores, 1-13 to 0-8, ahead, but Donegal found something and when Patton nailed a ‘45, seconds after Niall Morgan clawed around the post from a speculative Jason McGee shot.

Patton was firmly in the limelight in the closing stages. First, a 50m free sailed all the way to the net, but a square ball infringement meant it was chalked off.

In added time at the end, Patton took a swipe at Michael McKernan and referee Conor Lane was left with little option but to show red.

An act of frustration, it came after any Donegal hopes were ended, the last act of the evening coming from Mattie Donnelly to cap a fine evening out for the 2021 Sam Maguire winners.

Donegal: S Patton (0-1 ‘45); M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan (0-1); C Ward, E Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D O Baoill, C Thompson (0-2), O Doherty (0-1); J Brennan, O Gallen (0-4), P McBrearty (0-3, 2f). Subs: J McGee for Doherty (half-time), L McGlynn (0-1) for O Baoill (43), R O’Donnell for McFadden (46), B O’Donnell for McColgan (61), G Mulreany for Curran (70+3).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan (0-2), R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy (0-1), C Kilpatrick (0-1); C Meyler, K McGeary, R Canavan (1-1); D McCurry (0-5, 4f), M Donnelly (0-3), D Canavan (0-5, 1f). Subs: F Burns for McGeary (56), R Donnelly for D. Canavan (61).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).