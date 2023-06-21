Declan Hannon has not ruled out playing in All-Ireland hurling final

Declan Hannon has not ruled out the possibility of featuring in the All-Ireland senior hurling final, should Limerick advance to next month’s decider.

The Limerick captain will miss his side’s semi-final clash on July 8th because of a knee injury picked up during their Munster final win over Clare. Hannon was forced off the field during the second half of that encounter in the Gaelic Grounds, and it was subsequently confirmed he would not be available for the last four clash.

However, scans indicated no serious ligament damage and while Hannon is reluctant to put a timeline on his return to action, he has not discounted a possible All-Ireland final appearance on July 23rd.

“Sure, you’d always be hopeful,” Hannon said at the launch of eir’s Poc Tapa Challenge.

READ MORE

“But we obviously have a massive game coming in the semi-final, that’s where our full focus is and that’s my focus at the minute as well, helping out the lads as much as I can in the lead-up to that.

“I just got a bit of a nick on my knee, so it just depends on how it recovers now in the next few weeks. I’m just taking it day-by-day, trying to get the rehab going and trying to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

But should Limerick advance to another All-Ireland final, the man who has been their on-field general during a period of unprecedented success could feature.

“I’d try and play some part if I can at all, if they throw me in there,” he added. “Yeah, look, it just depends on how it recovers in the next few weeks.

“A small bang, it was, it will just take a bit of time. I suppose the semi-final will just come a bit too soon.”