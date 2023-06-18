Declan Hannon ruled out of Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final next month

Declan Hannon has been ruled out of Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final next month.

The Limerick captain suffered a knee injury during last week’s Munster hurling final victory over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds and was forced to leave the field midway through the second half.

John Kiely and the Limerick management have now confirmed Hannon will miss their last four encounter, though in a statement released late on Sunday night there were no further details on the severity of the injury.

Limerick stated: “Declan sustained a knee injury during last Sunday’s Munster Final that will rule him out for the All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks.

“We wish him well in his recovery in the coming weeks and look forward to seeing him back on the field once again.”