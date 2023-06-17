Dublin leave it late to see off Carlow challenge

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final: Carlow 0-21 Dublin 2-25

Dublin came away from Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday with an expected victory in this preliminary All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final.

Firm favourites the Dubliners did what they had to do to progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final proper but they didn’t do anything spectacular.

It cannot have been easy for either side. The pressure was on Dublin to win and to produce a performance. After the high of the Joe McDonagh Cup success the Barrowside hurlers were hoping to vindicate their season so far.

At the end, Carlow probably achieved that aim but the questions will still be asked of Dublin. Only in the final 10 minutes when they put up 1-6 to 0-1 did Dublin finally see off the Carlow challenge.

READ MORE

A point from Chris O’Leary from the throw-in could have had the potential to undermine Carlow hopes but led by the sweet striking Marty Kavanagh, the home side hung in there.

Eleven minutes in, Carlow led 0-5 to 0-3. While four of the Dublin starting forwards all raised white flags in the first half, they found opponents who continued to play their own style of open hurling and Carlow gave them plenty to think about.

Kavanagh’s strike put the home side 0-13 to 0-12 at the interval.

[ Tipperary hit championship record points total as they ruthlessly outclass Offaly ]

The first Dublin goal arrived early in the second half when Cian O’Sullivan offloaded to Mark Grogan and the midfielder beat Carlow keeper, Brian Tracey.

The eventual winners got their substitutions spot on in the second half and on his arrival Paul Crummey’s point pushed his side four clear. Carlow were relieved when a ball broke on the edge of the small square but they managed to deal with it and Tracey cleared. Before the end, another Dublin replacement, Fergal Whitely, also scored two points.

Carlow hit back with scores from Kavanagh and a long range point from Jack McCullagh. Their efforts were taking their toll. Dublin gradually got the upper hand and their running game off the shoulder from their ball carriers paid dividends.

The Dubliners also cut out a lot of space which Carlow were looking for as they continued to try to keep the ball moving with those short passes. Whenever Carlow got over-exuberant and fouled, Donal Burke, punished them when converting a succession of frees. By the time he left the action he had eight to his credit.

The second Dublin goal was coming but it didn’t arrive until deep into injury time when Cian O’Sullivan’s rocket gave the Carlow keeper little chance.

It looked easy in the end for the favourites but the scoreline doesn’t tell the full tale.

Dublin: Dublin: S Brennan, J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Smyth, P Doyle, C Burke (0-2), D Gray, M Grogan (1-2), C O’Leary (0-3), D Sutcliffe (0-3), D Burke (0-8, eight frees), C Boland, S Currie, C O’Sullivan (1-3, one free), D Power (0-1).

Subs: C Donohoe for Gray (blood 7), Donohoe for Bellew h/t, P Crummey for Boland (49), F Whitely (0-2) for Currie (56), D Purcell for O’Leary (66), A Considine for D Burke (68)

Carlow: B Tracey, P Doyle, C Lawler, J McCullagh (0-1), K McDonald (0-1), D Byrne, J Kavanagh (0-12, 12 frees), F Fitzpatrick, R Coady (0-1), JM Nolan (0-1), J Doyle (0-2), M Kavanagh, J Nolan, C Nolan (0-3), P Boland.

Subs: J Treacy for JM Nolan (50), F O’Toole for J Nolan (68), J Doyle for Coady (72).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford)