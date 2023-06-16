Craig Morgan returns to Tipperary side for clash with Offaly

Craig Morgan has been named at corner back in the Tipperary team to play Offaly. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Tipperary are nearly back on track, with the team named by Liam Cahill for Saturday’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Offaly at O’Connor Park in Tullamore welcoming back Craig Morgan for the first time this year.

In further good news, Jason Forde has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced his substitution in the Munster round-robin match against champions Limerick.

Morgan comes in at corner back, not having played since a knee injury forced him off in last year’s county championship, which culminated in victory for his club, Kilruane McDonaghs.

Forde lasted just 16 minutes into Tipperary’s second match, against Cork in early May, before being replaced. He hasn’t played since and the return of the team’s top scorer is very welcome for manager Cahill. Another welcome return is Jake Morris, who missed the surprise defeat by Waterford.

Also back, this time on the bench, is Niall O’Meara for the first time this season.

Still out is corner back Cathal Barrett and Patrick Maher. There is, however, confidence that both will be available for the prospective quarter-final against Galway, should Tipp – as expected – defeat the McDonagh Cup finalists.

Offaly make two enforced changes. Eimhin Kelly and Paddy Clancy come in for Dara Maher, who is suspended after getting a red card in the McDonagh final, and David Nally, who is injured.

Meanwhile, Jack McCaffrey and Eoin Murchan return to the Dublin panel for this weekend’s final All-Ireland group match, against Sligo in Cavan. The defence is considerably strengthened with this injection of pace together with the return of David Byrne, who had also been injured.

The main enforced absence is Cormac Costello, who missed the last outing against Kildare with an ankle injury.

Con O’Callaghan, who was replaced in that match with a leg injury, has apparently recovered in time for this weekend. Ciarán Kilkenny, who was on the panel for the Kildare match but rested, is also included.

There will be a first involvement for goalkeeper Evan Comerford, who has been injured but is named on the bench with the returned Stephen Cluxton named to continue in goals.

Mayo restore captain Paddy Durcan to Sunday’s team for the final group match against Cork in Limerick. The league winners are, together with Connacht champions Galway, the only counties capable of a 100 per cent record in the first phase of the All-Ireland.

Donnacha McHugh makes way for Durcan and Fionn McDonagh replaces Jason Doherty. Eoghan McLaughlin is back in the panel after the hand injury, sustained against Kerry – against whom he also scored the decisive goal in round one.

Diarmuid O’Connor, who missed the Louth match, returns to the panel, as does veteran Kevin McLoughlin, but another veteran Cillian O’Connor, who had been expected to feature after injury, is not included.

Armagh have replaced the suspended Rian O’Neill with Ciarán Higgins – plus a heap of positional switches – in the announced starting line-up to take on Galway. O’Neill was red-carded against Tyrone in the last round and suspended for a match by the Central Hearings Committee during the week.

Coming into the team for a first start this championship is Paddy Burns, who replaces his cousin Jarly Óg Burns in the announced starting 15.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Offaly): Rhys Shelly; Eoghan Connolly, Michael Breen, Craig Morgan; Bryan O’Mara, Ronan Maher, Dan McCormack; Conor Stakelum, Noel McGrath; Alan Tynan, Jason Forde, Séamus Kennedy; Jake Morris, Séamus Callanan, Mark Kehoe.

Subs: Barry Hogan, John Campion, Pauric Campion, Joe Fogarty, Enda Heffernan, John McGrath, Gearóid O’Connor, Niall O’Meara, Jack Ryan, Johnny Ryan, Seán Ryan.

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran; Ben Conneely, Ciarán Burke, David King; Jack Clancy, Jason Sampson, Killian Sampson; Eimhin Kelly, Sam Bourke; Brian Duignan, Eoghan Cahill, Adrian Cleary; Cillian Kiely, Paddy Clancy, Charlue Mitchell.

Subs: Eamon Cleary, Paddy Delaney, Eoghan Parlon, Liam Langton, John Murphy, James Nally, Conor Langton, Cathal O’Meara, Joe Hoctor, Cathal King, Ross Ravenhill.

ARMAGH (SFC v Galway): Ethan Rafferty; Paddy Burns, Ciarán Higgins, Aidan Forker; Greg McCabe, Aaron McKay, Conor O’Neill; Ciarán Mackin, Ben Crealy; Jason Duffy, Rory Grugan, Callum Cumiskey; Conor Turbitt, Andrew Murnin, Stefan Campbell.

Subs: Shea Magill, Joe McElroy, Ross McQuillan, Barry McCambridge, Jarly Óg Burns, Stephen Sheridan, Shane McPartlan, Jemar Hall, Justin Kieran, Cian McConville, Oisín Conaty.

MAYO (SFC v Cork): Colm Reape; Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Pádraig O’Hora; Sam Callinan, Conor Loftus, Paddy Durcan; Stephen Coen, Matthew Ruane; Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn; Aidan O’Shea, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Rory Byrne, Tommy Conroy, Jason Doherty, Enda Hession, Darren McHale, Donnacha McHugh, Eoghan McLaughlin, Kevin McLoughlin, Diarmuid O’Connor, Paul Towey, Bob Tuohy.

DUBLIN (SFC v Sligo): Stephen Cluxton; Daire Newcombe, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan; John Small, Seán McMahon, Lee Gannon; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Brian Howard, Seán Bugler, Niall Scully; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel.

Subs: Eoin Comerford, David Byrne, Ciarán Kilkenny, Tom Lahiff, Paul Mannion, Jack McCaffrey, Ross McGarry, Cian Murphy, Lorcan O’Dell, Killian O’Gara, Dean Rock.