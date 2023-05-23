Tipperary boss Liam Cahill hit with proposed four-week suspension

Tipperary’s manager Liam Cahill leaves the field after being red carded in the Munster SHC game against Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tipperary GAA are considering whether to accept or challenge a proposed four-week suspension for hurling manager Liam Cahill.

Cahill was sent off by referee Seán Stack during the frenetic closing seconds of last Sunday’s Munster SHC draw against Limerick in Semple Stadium. The Tipp boss was clearly animated by the decision to award Limerick a sideline ball in injury-time and vented his frustration towards match officials.

The Central Competitions Control Committee has now proposed a four-week ban, which if accepted would prevent Cahill from any direct involvement with the team during the suspension period – which would include Sunday’s round five clash with Waterford and also a potential Munster decider against Clare on June 11th.

Rule 7.5 (a) (6) (b) states: “In the case of a team official, from acting in any capacity at a game(s) in a specified competition, including extra-time when played.

READ MORE

“This involves the team official concerned being debarred from the Pitch Enclosure before and during the game and from managing, directing, assisting, or communicating with their team in any way before or during the game.”