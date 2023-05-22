GAA fixtures, TV details and hurling permutations ahead of the weekend

The main event

Limerick’s clash with Cork is the big game of a hurling dominant weekend. The All-Ireland champions are one defeat, or possibly draw (see permutations below) away from exiting the championship in May. The reigning champions look like they’ve already surrendered their Munster title – they were going for five provincial titles in a row – but if they lose to the Rebels for the third time this year, there’ll be no four All-Irelands in a row either. There won’t even be another game for them.

Just last month they were 11-point winners over Kilkenny in the league final, but seeing Cian Lynch, Gearóid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan all taken off as they struggled for the third championship game running against Tipperary has left many questioning if this is an end of an era moment. We will see on Sunday if the old Limerick are coming back, or are they just that?

Provincial final hangover

Last weekend Munster champions Kerry came up against a fresher, hungrier and more focused Mayo team in the first round of the All-Ireland round-robin. Clare were also beaten by Donegal. Ulster (well at least the final was) is much more competitive than the Munster championship, but how will Derry and Armagh do, two weeks after their Ulster final? Or will their opponents have reset and rebounded to add further support to the notion that provincial winners are at a disadvantage in the round-robins series.

Hurling permutations

Format – Heading into the final round of games in the Leinster and Munster round-robins on Sunday, how do things currently stand? The top two teams in each province after Sunday’s games will head into the provincial finals with the winners progressing into the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The losers will head into the quarter final, where they will meet teams who emerge from the preliminary quarter-finals. They will be contested by third-placed teams in both groups against one of the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists (Carlow and Offaly). It’ll be the end of the road for the fourth-placed teams while the bottom team in Leinster will be relegated and replaced in 2024 by the winner of the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Teams that are level on points are separated firstly by who won their head to head, if it was a draw or there are more than two teams level on points then scoring difference comes into the mix. And if that’s level, it’ll come down to who has scored the most.

So in Leinster, Kilkenny, Galway and Dublin are already guaranteed to progress. Galway are currently top of the table, ahead of Kilkenny on scoring difference, if they draw with or beat Dublin they will be in the Leinster final regardless of results elsewhere. Likewise if Kilkenny win or draw they will contest the 2023 Leinster final.

If Dublin win however, and Kilkenny win, then Dublin will overtake Galway on the head to head. If Dublin win and Kilkenny lose, then it’ll go to scoring difference between the top three. In that case Dublin would need to win by 26 points to overtake Galway.

A draw or win over Kilkenny will keep Wexford up, but a defeat and a win for Antrim over Westmeath will see them relegated. Antrim will be safe with a win over Westmeath, anything less and they go down. Westmeath will be safe with a draw or win, and likewise if Wexford are beaten.

The #LeinsterSHC Table after Round 4



Kilkenny 0-27 v 0-21 Dublin

Galway 5-29 v 1-22 Antrim

Wexford 2-22 v 4-18 Westmeath#gaa #hurling #gaaleaguetables pic.twitter.com/PByQdJOAYd — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) May 21, 2023

In Munster things aren’t as delicate, with no automatic relegation and no playoff unless the Joe McDonagh Cup winner is a Munster team. Clare have played all of their matches and are already in the Munster final.

If Tipperary beat a pointless Waterford team in Thurles they will join them, if they lose and there’s a winner between Limerick and Cork, they’ll finish third. But if they lose and there’s a draw in the other game, then it’ll go down to scoring difference to see who takes second place, in which case Cork would qualify for the final.

If Tipp lose by five points or more and Cork and Limerick draw, then they will exit the championship with Limerick sneaking into third place. If Tipp draw and Cork win, then Cork will progress to the final on scoring difference. If Tipp draw, Limerick will need to win by more than five points to reach the Munster final.

But if Tipp win, and Cork win or draw, the Rebels progress. While Limerick will have to win in that case to keep their All-Ireland defence alive.

TV and Fixtures

SATURDAY MAY 27th

All-Ireland SFC round 1 Louth v Cork, Pâirc Tailteann, 3pm; Armagh v Westmeath, Athletic Grounds, 4.45pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, 7pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

Joe McDonagh Cup final Carlow v Offaly, Croke Park, 4.45pm (Live on RTÉ2)

SUNDAY MAY 28th

All-Ireland SFC round 1 Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 4pm

Leinster SHC round-robin Westmeath v Antrim, Cusack Park, 2pm; Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 2pm (Live on RTÉ2); Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 2pm

Munster SHC round-robin Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 4pm; Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Team news

The team lists for all the weekend’s hurling and football games are set to be released by the GAA at lunchtime on Friday, and you’ll be able to read them all right here.