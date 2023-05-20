Mayo breach Fitzgerald Stadium fortress to inflict humbling defeat on Kerry

All-Ireland SFC Round 1: Mayo 1-19 Kerry 0-17

A day of calm reckoning in The Kingdom. No titles handed out, no last rites administered either, only the seismic shift in present expectations as Mayo send Kerry further back down the line of their All-Ireland defence.

Somewhere early in afternoon heat and the white heat of the battle, Mayo smelled blood and chased relentlessly for the kill, undaunted by Kerry’s championship record on their scared ground of Fitzgerald Stadium, never surrendering until sure the prized scalp was theirs. Fully deserved, brilliantly executed.

That moment of true belief came on the hour mark, Mayo’s goal from replacement Eoghan McLaughlin a properly thundering finish from close range, after a glorious pass from Ryan O’Donoghue, shaking the stadium ground and possibly felt far off in MacGillycuddy’s Reeks to our south.

That came shortly after Kerry left three clearcut goal chances behind them, all from the boot of David Clifford, one brilliantly saved from Colm Reape, one blocked Sam Callinan, the other jettisoning just wide.

It may only be the first of the three games in Group One, but it won’t easily be forgotten, with Mayo ending Kerry’s 39-match streak – the longest unbeaten home record in the championship, between Killarney and Tralee. Their last loss at Fitzgerald Stadium was to Cork, in the 1995 Munster final, the year they closed the Irish Press.

Eoghan McLaughlin strikes low and hard into the net to extend Mayo's lead with time running out now for Kerry.



Watch the game live on https://t.co/C7FxP1q5Ku pic.twitter.com/kN0em92iWC — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 20, 2023

Needless to say, a first championship win for Mayo in Killarney too.

In the end Mayo also boasted 11 different scorers, O’Donoghue, Aidan O’Shea and James Carr outstanding, compared to Kerry’s five, David Clifford again keeping Kerry’s head in the game when all the heads around him drifted in and out, finishing with 0-8.

Critically, perhaps, Kerry never once got in front, Mayo five points up at half-time, justifiably rueing why that wasn’t even more.

For Kerry manager Jack O’Connor, a minor record goes too, having never previously lost a championship match to Mayo (five wins from five) in his now three different comings as Kerry manager.

The streets of Killarney were bustling in all directions by lunchtime, as if high July already. By 3.00pm throw-in time, Fitzgerald Stadium was clouded over, still plenty warm, the 23,128 in attendance basking in anticipation.

Mayo came down the Wild Atlantic Way with plenty of other matters on their mind, their Connacht championship derailed against Roscommon at the first stop. Clearly primed for the while heat of battle, they fought fire with fire, and great balls of it. They got the run on Kerry from the very start, breathtakingly fit, pressed on relentlessly through their first half.

They had two gilded goal chances inside the opening exchanges, Shane Ryan blocking extremely well, first from Diarmuid O’Connor, better again from Carr, who was sent clean through Matthew Ruane after four minutes, O’Donoghue firing over the opening score from the rebound.

First to every breaking ball, taking every advantage of Kerry’s edginess – and their opening two wides – O’Shea won his first free and converted, Dylan Casey visibly struggled with his sheer force.

Nine minutes in, Paul Geaney scored Kerry’s first, still hard work, not economical football, compared to what Mayo were bringing to the table.

A dejected David Clifford after Kerry's defeat to Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Clifford’s first free, on 12 minutes, briefly levelled it, still Mayo pressed on further, Carr, O’Donoghue and later Jack Carney scoring all too easy from some distance out, Kerry’s defence caught repeatedly off the pace.

Indeed Kerry waited 14 minutes until their next score, a first free from Seanie O’Shea, on 26 minutes, his first notable contribution in an otherwise shadow of himself. Dara Moynihan was guilty of losing possession a couple of times too, five of Mayo’s 12 first-half scores came from Kerry turnovers, two more from Kerry kick-outs.

Approaching the half-hour Kerry raised a little spurt, Paudie and David Clifford combining to set up Moynihan, another Clifford free briefly reducing the gap to one, 0-8 to 0-7.

Mayo sensed something in the air though, hitting the last four scores of the half without reply, O’Shea superb again in setting up O’Donoghue for his fourth score of the half, Carr’s third from play wrapping up an utterly convincing first half display, their 0-12 to 0-7 advantage in no way flattering or undeserved.

Clifford, of course magical and outrageous most of the time, once spilt possession too, David McBrien in no way daunted by his presence in the first half.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay referenced beforehand the seven-day turnaround between their league final win and that Roscommon defeat. It’s been six weeks since that last confession, and whatever promises they made themselves were fully confessed here.

KERRY: S Ryan; T O’Sullivan (0-2), J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan (0-1), S O’Shea (0-3, one free, one 45), P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford (capt) (0-8, three frees) P Geaney (0-3 one free). Subs: A Spillane for Brosnan, P Murphy for Casey (both half time), R Murphy for Moynihan (46 mins), B O Beaglaioch for Morley (58 mins), S O’Brien for Barry (63 mins),

MAYO: C Reape; D McHugh (0-1), D McBrien, P O’Hora (0-1); J Coyne, S Callinan, C Loftus; D O’Connor, J Flynn (0-1); M Ruane (0-2), J Carney (0-1), J Doherty (0-1); A O’Shea (0-3, two frees, one mark), J Carr (0-3), R O’Donoghue (0-5, two frees). Subs: P Durcan (0-1) for Doherty, E Hession for Callinan (both 47 mins), T Conroy for Carr (53 mins), E McLaughlin (1-0) for O’Hora (55 mins), S Coen for Coyne (59 mins).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)