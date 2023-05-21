New hurling handpass rule to be trialled in next year’s third-level Freshers competitions

Referees are believed to favour a clear separation of at least two inches between hand and ball before a handpass is played. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

The GAA will trial an amendment to the rules governing the handpass in hurling in next year’s third-level Freshers 1 competitions. It is likely to require a degree of separation between hand and ball and is being looked at in response to concerns about the validity of handpasses in the modern game.

There will be other rules trials, as recommended by the standing committee on the playing rules (SCPR). The committee’s chair David Hassan told The Irish Times in April that a work group, including former All-Ireland referee Barry Kelly and Clare dual player Podge Collins, both members of the SCPR.

“They have been tasked as a small group with complementing their membership with one or two others to give this issue thorough examination and look at a range of options that could be brought forward to address this.

“I know that inevitably raises expectations about a rule change and the recommendations may be short of that – for instance a strengthening of the current wording or the trialling of some potential alternatives – but all options will be considered by the working group.”

Referees are believed to favour a clear separation of at least two inches between hand and ball before a handpass is played, as Wexford All-Ireland referee James Owens told this newspaper also in April.

“When we have our referees’ meetings, we’d have discussed the handpass and how do we police this? Even only two inches would provide a gap, proving the release and strike. It’s so quick now a referee doesn’t pick up half of them – doesn’t even see them.”

In other business, the council heard that the 2023 national leagues had returned record receipts with the football league performing particularly well. Last year’s figures of €5.4 million have increased up to what is believed to be nearly €7 million.

Central Council also approved the following dimensions for hurleys:

Juvenile (child) up to and including 26″ hurley – maximum bas of 15cm

Junior (youth) up to and including 30″ hurley – maximum bas of 16cm

Senior (Adult) 30″ up to and including 36″ hurley – maximum bas of 17cm

Adult goalkeeper hurley – maximum bas size of 21cm.”