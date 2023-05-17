Meath ‘optimistic’ Vikki Wall will be available for Leinster final against Dublin

Meath women’s senior football manager Davy Nelson is “optimistic” Vikki Wall will be available for their Leinster final against Dublin in Portlaoise on Sunday, May 28th.

Wall was taken off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 0-15 to 0-5 victory over Laois at O’Moore Park, having shipped a heavy blow to her shoulder earlier in the game. The 2021 LGFA Footballer of the Year played on after the impact, but as a precaution she had her arm placed in a sling following the match.

The Dunboyne player underwent further assessment in recent days and while there is significant bruising, there has been no structural damage to the shoulder, with Nelson remaining optimistic Wall will be available to face Dublin in just under a fortnight.

Meanwhile, despite efforts to find a solution to the Kildare camogie dispute, it has been confirmed the Lilywhites will not field a team in the All-Ireland intermediate championship this year.

A meeting of the Kildare camogie executive, members of the Kildare panel, Camogie Association officials and the GPA took place on Tuesday night, but it provided no breakthrough in getting the team back on the field.

“It was agreed that Kildare will not participate in the 2023 Intermediate All-Ireland camogie championship,” read a statement issued on Wednesday by the Camogie Association.

“This very difficult decision was reached by the Kildare executive and players after extensive discussion.

“All parties committed to undertake an independent review of all matters pertaining to the preparation and participation of inter county camogie teams representing Kildare.

“This independent review will be overseen by Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie Association, and will involve the county board, clubs, players and other relevant parties. The goal is to improve structures and supports, to enable Kildare camogie to perform at the highest levels.”