Offaly and Wexford into Leinster Under-20 hurling final

Offaly and Wexford produced huge performances to qualify for the Leinster Under-20 hurling final on Wednesday evening.

Both recorded very impressive wins over Dublin and Kilkenny, with Wexford’s win particularly noteworthy as Kilkenny had won the Leinster minor title three years ago – Offaly had beaten the reigning All-Ireland champions, Galway in the quarter-final.

It will make for a very attractive final next Wednesday with both fancying their chances. Offaly lined out against Dublin in Tullamore without two of their best players, defender Brecon Kavanagh and one of the most exciting developing forwards in the country Adam Screeney. Both sustained head injuries against Galway but manager Leo O’Connor is hopeful they will be fit for the final.

Offaly had a fully deserved 1-19 to 2-12 win. Their forwards were clinical in the first half, taking almost every chance and they led by 0-12 to 1-4 at the break. Dublin’s goal came from Neil Clerkin in the 13th minute and with a strong wind to come in the second half, they were still very much in the hunt.

Dublin got the first three points of the second half but Charlie Mitchell’s 38th minute goal steadied them and they were 1-16 to 1-8 ahead with 11 minutes left. Dublin got four on the trot but ran out of steam in injury time and three Offaly points made Conn Rock’s 65th minute goal immaterial.

Wexford had a superb, season defining 1-18 to 2-13 win over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. Wexford took full advantage of the absence of Kilkenny senior, Billy Drennan, working their socks off and showing great character.

The first half was a tight affair and Wexford had their noses in front, 0-9 to 0-5 at the break after playing with the wind. A Kilkenny penalty from Gearoid Dunne gave them a 1-9 to 0-11 lead with 12 minutes left and the game sprang to life.

Wexford responded well, getting back in front but a 52nd minute goal from Eoin O’Brien made it 2-10 to 0-15 for Kilkenny. Two minutes later, a great JJ Twalmey goal put Wexford back in front. Kilkenny were back ahead going into injury time but Wexford finished powerfully as points from Cian Byrne (’65′ and free) and Corey Byrne-Dunbar sealed a memorable win.