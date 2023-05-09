Group head of RTÉ sport responds to criticism about GAAGO and free-to-air games

Limerick and Clare's Munster hurling clash was initially due to be shown by the national broadcaster. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Declan McBennett, group head of RTÉ sport, says there are more free-to-air GAA games than ever before on television – and denies the Munster Hurling Championship is being used as bait to hook GAAGO subscribers.

The debate continues to rage on the coverage of championship games with the matter even drawing in Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who on Monday suggested all GAA games should be available free-to-air.

Dónal Óg Cusack made an impassioned contribution to The Sunday Game highlights programme at the weekend, during which he claimed hurling was being exploited to try to increase subscribers to the new player in the broadcast landscape, GAAGO, which is a joint venture between RTÉ and the GAA.

However, speaking on RTÉ's News at One on Tuesday, McBennett said the Limerick-Clare Munster clash was initially due to be shown by the national broadcaster but the date of the Great Limerick Run was changed, and so the hurling fixture was switched from Sunday to Saturday.

He also denied a narrative that high-profile hurling matches were placed on GAAGO in a bid to drive up the number of subscriptions.

“No, absolutely not,” he said. “I’ve heard this stated over the past sort of 24 or 48 hours. The reality of it is that we did Cork-Waterford and we’ve done Limerick (v Waterford) so far in terms of RTÉ.

“The Limerick-Clare game was initially scheduled for the Sunday and that was to be an RTÉ game. I have the first set of fixtures here in my hand and it states the Limerick-Clare game was down to be an RTÉ game. Due to circumstances in Limerick, which were entirely outside of the control of RTÉ and I imagine outside the control of the GAA, that game was moved to the Saturday and hence went to GAAGO.

“RTÉ picked up Cork-Waterford. Now, Cork-Waterford unfortunately did not meet the iconic status of the Limerick-Clare game, but that’s the nature of sport.”

And he explained that part of the deal signed by RTÉ with the GAA was to show all six provincial finals live – which in turn has consequences if they clash with other matches.

“One of those packages (RTÉ secured) involves the provincial finals, the four in football and the two in hurling. When they come up we are contractually obliged, under the terms of our agreement with the GAA, to broadcast those.

“So, if there’s a significant hurling match that clashes with those, then inevitably there has to be a second platform.”

And while adding the condensed nature of this year’s championship clearly provides a smaller window for games, McBennett says all provinces will have matches shown live on RTÉ.

“We will be doing Clare versus Cork and Tipperary versus Limerick in two weeks,” he said.

“When GAAGO are doing the key football matches that have emerged, which will be Kerry versus Mayo and Galway versus Tyrone.

“So, we are bringing the Munster Championship. However, we cannot exclusively, on the basis of 15 games across eight weekends, four provinces and two codes, simply concentrate on the Munster Hurling Championship. That is not feasible.

“There are more games than ever available to the public. It’s an absolute credit to all those involved that that is the case. There is also more rugby available free-to-air, and soccer.

“There are 180 free-to-air games available in GAA across this country this year through the work of BBC Northern Ireland, TG4 and RTÉ, and we’re extremely proud of that. And there are more games than ever been made available.”

Speaking on the same programme, Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne supported the sentiments of the Tánaiste in relation to the relevant parties looking again at the nuances of the broadcasting agreement.

“I fully agree that this matter should be reviewed. I think any of your listeners will find it very difficult to understand why games with a potential free-to-air reach of 250,000 people, as Mr McBennett has revealed, would be put on an app which quite frankly is difficult to use,” he stated.

“It’s very difficult to put on the TV and it’s difficult to watch a hurling game on a phone. I have a major problem with that.

“The Government doesn’t intervene and doesn’t set the schedules on TV programmes. But the GAA is a community national organisation effectively, RTÉ Is a public service body as well as a commercial organisation and to be throwing 250,000 viewers to one side while focusing on an app for those type of games, it doesn’t make sense to me commercially.”