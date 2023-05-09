Clare floor Cork in second half blitz to claim Munster minor hurling title

Munster minor hurling final: Clare 1-19 Cork 0-15

A first Munster minor hurling crown in 12 years was Clare’s merited reward for a scorching second half display that floored Cork in Semple Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Leading by only the minimum at the break at 0-10 to 0-9, the Banner belied the conditions to hit 1-4 without reply in the second half, with Eoin Begley’s 35th minute goal proving the catalyst to soar eight clear by the turn of the final quarter.

It stemmed from a Marc O’Brien shot that was initially saved by goalkeeper Fionn Murphy, only for Begley to be perfectly positioned to volley the rebound to the net.

Talisman Barry Walsh did finally open a shell-shocked Cork’s second half account in the 46th minute but without a goal their backlash was kept at arm’s length.

READ MORE

A determined Clare, who had never beaten Cork in a Munster minor decider previously, weren’t about to let this golden opportunity slip with free taker O’Brien matching anything that the Rebels could throw at them.

In a match in which Clare never trailed at any stage, centre back James Hegarty came to his side’s rescue in first half injury-time with a timely hook on Brian Lynch as he was about to pull the trigger while the rebound ricocheted off the post.

A relieved Clare never looked back thereafter as within five minutes of the resumption, Begley found the net at the same post to secure only a fifth ever provincial minor crown.

CLARE: M Sheedy; R Keane, E Gunning (0-1), C Rynne; J Moylan, J Hegarty (0-2 frees), E Price; M O’Halloran (0-2); J Mescall (0-1); S Arthur (0-1), M Collins (0-1), R Kilroy; E Ogie Fanning (0-1), M O’Brien (0-8, seven frees), E Begley (1-1).

Subs: H Doherty for Fanning (HT), F Hegarty (0-1) for Kilroy (47 mins), M O’Connor for Mescall (57), M Power for Begley (59), D Neville for Arthur (63).

CORK: F Murphy; O O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, C Cronin; C O’Callaghan, D O’Leary, J Galvin; J O’Leary (0-1), C McCarthy; J Murphy, Z Biggane (0-1), B Walsh (0-9, five frees); B Lynch, B O’Flynn (0-2), F O’Brien.

Subs: J Casey (0-2) for Lynch (38 mins), R Dooley for O’Brien (46), B Walsh for McCarthy (47), S O’Callaghan for Cronin (50), C McCarthy for Murphy (53).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary)