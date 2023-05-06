Football championship previews: Galway and Kerry unlikely to succumb to fairytale provincial outcomes

Saturday

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals

Sligo v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, 4.45 (Live TG4) — A big weekend for the counties, also involved in senior provincial finals. Sligo arrive with an unusually experienced side, many of them having played last year and losing only narrowly to All-Ireland finalists Kildare. Their last-gasp heroics in defeating Galway in the Connacht final gave them a full house over the three traditional powers, having already beaten Roscommon and Mayo and all in their own venues. Kerry showed great improvement between semi-final and the comfortable final defeat of Cork, showcasing the county’s latest destroyer, Will Shine. Verdict: Kerry

Down v Kildare, Parnell Park, 7.0 (Live, TG4) — Down dazzled in the final quarter of the Ulster final, completely taking over a match that Derry looked to have within their control and hitting 2-5 without reply. The cool accuracy of Oisín Savage kept them going before the late takeover. Kildare bounced off the canvas when Dublin looked to have edged the Leinster final and surged through in extra time to retain their trophy. Verdict: Down

Sunday

Munster SFC final

Clare v Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4.0 (Live RTÉ 2) — Just over 30 years since the famous victory of 1992, Clare reach the provincial final for only the fourth time since. The irony of Colm Collins’s sterling efforts to maintain his county as a top-half league team is that whereas they tended to underachieve in the championship, as soon as they got relegated they reached the Munster final for the first time in 11 years. The problem is that unlike ‘92, Kerry are All-Ireland champions and have kept Clare in a headlock in recent years.

The challengers have put in the hard yards, beating Cork and Limerick in tight matches. They have the players to make an impact, from Stephen Ryan’s alert goalkeeping through Darren O’Neill’s energy off the bench — named to start this weekend — and the combination of firepower and cuteness in attack, between Eoin Cleary, Keelan Sexton, Emmet McMahon and Pádraic Collins.

Previously, they have been competitive for three-quarters but sometimes prey to sucker-punch goals.

Can they keep it going?

Kerry were uncomplicated winners against Tipperary and name Stacks’ Dylan Casey for a first start at corner back. The post-David Moran centrefield will be tested in this but given the differential in cruising speed, it’s impossible not to see a 10th title in 11 years for the champions. Verdict: Kerry

Connacht SFC final

Sligo v Galway, Hastings MacHale Park, 1.45 (Live RTÉ 2) — The problem for Sligo is that despite a stellar season of promotion and a ticket to the Sam Maguire, this is such an ungraduated step up from playing London and New York in their championship schedule to date. Small mistakes or lapses of focus that went unpunished up until now, will get you into trouble against the All-Ireland finalists.

They have had encouraging returns from Pat Spillane, Patrick O’Connor and Niall Murphy to date but Galway have been a formidable defensive team so far. Marshalled by Seán Kelly, the defence has been excellent and according to the selection Cillian McDaid is back after injury, adding to the champions’ potency.

Pádraic Joyce has also named Ian Burke in the full forward line with Shane Walsh, approaching form after missing much of the league and Damien Comer, who came through a barnstorming provincial semi-final win over Roscommon.

The draw for the Sam Maguire has crystallised ambitions for everyone. Expect Galway to take it to the next level in their stride. Verdict: Galway