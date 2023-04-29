Dublin claim victory but Westmeath are left fuming over post-match comments

Tempers flare between Westmeath and Dublin during the Leinster SHC game at Parnell Park on Saturday. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Leinster SHC, Round 2: Dublin 2-23 Westmeath 1-14

Beaten after a bright start and apparently disrespected at the final whistle, it was a difficult return to Parnell Park for Westmeath manager Joe Fortune.

The man who guided Dublin to Leinster Under-21 success in the past, and Ballyboden St Enda’s to club success in the capital, was back this time as Westmeath manager and watched his team fade out after a positive first 30 minutes.

Niall Mitchell’s second minute goal had put Westmeath into a lead that they surprisingly held almost until half-time.

It wasn’t until Donal Burke, who top scored for the Sky Blues with 1-9, hit the net in the 35th minute that the game swung decisively in the hosts’ favour.

From there, Dublin wheeled away to a belated victory, having been held to a draw by Antrim in Round 1, with Cian Boland striking a 52nd minute goal and finishing with 1-2.

There was intrigue afterwards as Fortune, in his post-match interview, said he was “very disappointed” with remarks apparently made by Dublin manager Micheal Donoghue at full-time.

According to Fortune, Westmeath were accused of approaching the game with negative tactics and of targeting certain Dublin players for heavy treatment.

Westmeath manager Joe Fortune was angered by post-match comments. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

“Micheal came to me at the end and said, ‘Hard luck but you went out to do one of the Dublin players’,” said Fortune. “Genuinely, and I’ll give you a photo of our tactical setup for the day, there was never a comment or a direction in any way shape or form in regards to that.”

Fortune was speaking after Donoghue had conducted his own post match interview. The Dublin manager merely expressed his satisfaction with the win following the slow start.

“Obviously after the draw last week, we knew we had to get the win and Westmeath started really well,” said Donoghue. But our boys fought our way back into the game and finished the second quarter really strongly. Then in the third quarter we opened up a gap and saw it out.”

Dublin will play Wexford next Saturday at Croke Park while Westmeath will host Galway.

Dublin will hope for a brighter start as they only reeled in the underdogs approaching half-time when they hit 1-3 without response to lead by 1-11 to 1-7 at the break.

Just a goal separated the sides after 46 minutes but Dublin turned on the afterburners from there with 10 different scorers in total including substitute Alex Considine who hit 0-2.

Dublin: S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe (0-1), C Burke (0-2), D Gray (0-1); M Grogan (0-1), C O’Leary (0-1); C Boland (1-2), D Burke (1-9, 9f), D Sutcliffe (0-2); C O’Sullivan, P Crummey (0-2), R Hayes. Subs: A Considine (0-2) for Hayes 50, S Currie for Crummey 50, D Power for Grogan 63, J Bellew for O’Donnell 64, F Whitely for Sutcliffe 66.

Westmeath: N Conaty; T Doyle, C Shaw, D Egerton; J Bermingham (0-1), J Galvin, A Craig; R Greville, G Greville; C McCormack, D Glennon (0-1), J Boyle; C Doyle (0-9, 5f), N Mitchell (1-0), K Regan (0-1). Subs: N O’Brien for G Greville h/t, E Keyes (0-2) for Boyle 43, D McNicholas for Regan 53, C Boyle for Galvin 61, D Clinton for Mitchell 65.

Referee: S Hynes (Galway).