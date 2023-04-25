Barry Walsh points Cork to Munster minor hurling final

The Gaelic Grounds hosted the meeting of the Cork and Limerick minor hurlers on Tuesday night. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork are through to the Munster minor hurling final. The Rebels beat Limerick 0-20 to 1-14 at the Gaelic Grounds on Tuesday night.

Barry Walsh led the way with nine points for the young men in red. Two late frees from the Killeagh attacker clinched victory. They will meet Limerick or Clare in the decider on May 9th.

Limerick enjoyed a 0-10 to 0-9 advantage at the interval. Robert O’Farrell fired three points from play for the Treaty County while Tadhg Boddy landed two from long distance.

Dara Ferland goaled early in the second half for the Shannonsiders to give them a 1-10 to 0-11 lead. Conor McCarthy and Zack Biggane replied with Cork points.

The sides were level five times in the second period. Substitute Ronan Dooley and Walsh pushed Cork towards the provincial final in the closing stages. Limerick will travel to Clare in the semi-final on May 2nd.

Tipperary defeated a wasteful Waterford 1-20 to 1-12 in a dead rubber clash at Semple Stadium.

Nine different scorers contributed for James Woodlock’s side. Robbie Ryan (0-6), Stefan Tobin (1-2) and Sam Rowan (0-3) all caught the eye. The Déise were guilty of 15 wides and five shots dropped short. Colm Hartley finished as top scorer on eight points while Conor Tobin buried a consolation goal in injury time.

Tipp led 1-8 to 0-7 at the break. Stefan Tobin netted on eight minutes as the Premier raced seven up. Four Colm Hartley frees and two Sean Mackey points from play brought Waterford back into the game.