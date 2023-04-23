Goal-hungry Tipperary feast on Clare’s mistakes to earn win in Ennis

Munster SHC, Round 1: Clare 3-23 Tipperary 5-22

The elastic snapped midway through the second half, but until then it had been wild and wonderful. Throughout his management career Liam Cahill has placed a massive emphasis on goal scoring, and that was the difference here; goals put Tipp in command in the opening 25 minutes, and refreshed their advantage at either end of the second half.

Clare spent too much time and energy simply bailing water. Having fallen nine points behind at one stage in the first half they brought the deficit back to a goal, briefly, before half-time, but even with the breeze at their backs in the second half they couldn’t reduce Tipp’s lead to any less than a goal at any stage. By the end they had committed 15 wides which, given Tipp’s heavy scoring, was unsustainable.

Tipp had failed to win a game in last year’s championship, but they were the last team to beat Clare in Ennis in the championship, four years ago, and they were full value for this win. Their attack was direct and productive and smart.

Jake Morris produced his best ever performance for Tipp and Clare didn’t finally put a brake on him until Rory Hayes came on 10 minutes into the second half; by then he had scored 2-4. Jason Forde scored eight times from nine shots, including a goal and point from sideline cuts, that kind of efficiency was very hard for Clare to deal with.

The first half was breathless and mesmerising. Tipp were 1-3 to 0-0 in front after just four minutes, and Clare were level eight minutes later, rattling off six points without reply. But just when it looked like the ground was solid under their feet, another earthquake.

Jake Morris robbed Eamonn Foudy – the Clare goalie making his first championship start – and despatched the ball to an unguarded net. Morris struck again after 23 minutes, feasting on a turnover from a Clare puck-out, and his second goal put Tipperary nine points clear, 3-7 to 0-7.

Sean Ryan of Tipperary celebrates scoring a goal. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Even though Clare were playing against a strong breeze there was a real chance that the game would soon be gone beyond recall. To their credit, they steadied themselves again. Tony Kelly, who had been anonymous for most of the first half, managed to get on the ball three or four times, and played a significant role in both of Clare’s first-half goals.

For the first he sent in a long ball that was fielded and finished by Mark Rodgers, two minutes before the break. For the next he picked up a ball near the sideline and played a terrific pass to Mark Rodgers who drove at the exposed Tipperary full back line. He made a quick exchange of passes with Aidan McCarthy and buried a shot from close range. By half-time Clare had reduced the deficit to four points, 3-12 to 2-11.

Clare were struggling to eat into Tipp’s lead before Forde scored Tipp’s fourth goal from a penalty seven minutes after the break. That gave them a six-point cushion again and despite spurts of pressure and dominance Clare never really looked like breaking Tipp down. Substitute Seán Ryan scored Tipp’s fifth courtesy of a sharp flick from Mark Kehoe. The excellent Aidan McCarthy came up with Clare’s third goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but by then it was far too late.

Clare: E Foudy, A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan, D Ryan (0-1), J Conlon (0-1), D McInerney, C Malone, R Raylor (0-2), S O’Donnell, P Duggan, R Taylor (0-2), A McCarthy (1-13, 0-7 frees, 0-2 65s), I Galvin (0-2), T Kelly (0-1), M Rodgers (2-0). Subs: R Hayes for Hogan 45 mins; S Meehan 0-2 for Galvin 52 mins; A Shanagher for Rodgers 62 mins; R Mounsey 0-1 for Taylor 66 mins; J Kirwan for Duggan 70 mins.

Tipperary: B Hogan, C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan, B McGrath (0-1), B O’Mara, R Maher, D McCormack, A Tynan (0-1), N McGrath (0-4), G O’Connor (0-2), S Kennedy (0-1), J Morris (2-4), J Forde (2-6, 1-1 sidelines, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), J McGrath (0-1). Subs: C Stakelum for Tynan 45 mins; M Kehoe (0-1) for John McGrath 59 mins; S Ryan (1-1) for O’Connor 63 mins; C Bowe (0-1) for N McGrath 70 mins; E Heffernan for B McGrath 72 mins.

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).