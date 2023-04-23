Galway respond to Roscommon surge to seal their place in the Connacht final

Connacht SFC semi-final

Galway 1-13 Roscommon 1-9

After the Roscommon surge, came the Galway pushback.

The final scoreline shows Galway, having led at the interval by four points, ultimately won this Connacht SFC semi-final at Dr Hyde Park by the same margin.

But what it doesn’t tell is of the wave Roscommon rode immediately after the break, having not scored from play during the entire first-half they hit 1-3 in four minutes to rip apart the pattern of a game that had been very much in Galway’s control up until that point.

Galway of not too long ago might have reacted differently to such a momentum swing than this current vintage did here in front of 16,917 spectators at the Hyde. This is a very experienced and battle-hardened bunch, so when Roscommon brought the fire, Galway brought the brimstone. Roscommon have still not beaten Galway in a championship match at Dr Hyde Park since 1990.

And, not for the first time, it was Damien Comer doing so much of the heavy heaving for Galway, finishing the game with 1-4 and making two late interceptions in his own defence, including an injury-time block that eventually ended with the All Star full forward popping over the insurance score.

His 53rd minute goal was the score that really halted Roscommon’s gallop. There was an element of good fortune about it, but it was yet another example of the sheer strength and power of Comer. Dylan McHugh’s high shot hit the far upright and dropped down in front of the Roscommon goal where Comer was waiting. Despite David Murray’s efforts to disrupt, dispossess, and then foul the Galway forward, Comer was able to hold his ground, win the ball and place it beyond Conor Carroll, making it 1-11 to 1-7.

Roscommon battled gamely until the end but that Comer goal had steadied matters for Galway and robbed the home side of any real impetus.

The second half was a much more open game after what had been a cautious and tactical opening period, in which Galway largely smothered Roscommon out of the game, the visitors dictating the tempo and sending the Rossies down blind alleyways where they were turned over on several occasions.

Roscommon failed to score from play in the entire first half with their three-point interval tally all coming from Ciaráin Murtagh frees, the last of those coming in the 18th minute. Roscommon’s first legitimate shot from open play on the Galway goal was a 26th minute wide from Ben O’Carroll – he had a point overruled earlier in the game after David Gough whistled for a Galway free out.

Seán Kelly, the Galway captain who was marking Diarmuid Murtagh, was involved in a lot of his side’s positive play and regularly got himself up the field to contribute to attacking moves.

Brian Stack was given the man-marking job on Shane Walsh while Conor Daly started on Comer.

Worryingly for Roscommon, their key men struggled to make an impact and in particular Enda Smith – so often their guiding light – was not able to get involved during that first half.

Galway created two decent goal chance in the first half – the best of which saw Comer’s shot well saved by Carroll. The chance had come from an unforced Roscommon error when a stray pass by Ciaráin Murtagh was intercepted.

It was a rare miss for Comer during a first half in which his radar was very much on, he kicked three points – the last of which was a super quick release shot before Roscommon could block his effort.

After such a quiet first half, Smith was involved in two early goal chances on the restart – Conor Daly palming wide with the first before Murtagh netted the second to put Roscommon 1-6 to 0-8 ahead. A frenetic battle followed before Galway got back on top in the last quarter to set up a Connacht final against Sligo in Castlebar on May 7th.

GALWAY: Bernard Power; John McGrath, Seán Kelly, Jack Glynn; Cathal Sweeney (0-1), John Daly, Dylan McHugh; Paul Conroy, John Maher (0-2); Matthew Tierney (0-2, 0-1 mark), Peter Cooke, Johnny Heaney (0-1); Ian Burke (0-1), Damien Comer (1-4), Shane Walsh (0-2 frees). Subs: Robert Finnerty for Heaney (61 mins); Cillian McDaid for Cooke (67 mins); Daniel O’Flaherty for Sweeney (72 mins); Dessie Conneely for Burke (72 mins).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Brian Stack, Conor Daly (0-1), David Murray; Niall Daly, Conor Hussey, Eoin McCormack; Keith Doyle, Enda Smith; Dylan Ruane, Ciaráin Murtagh (1-6, 0-3 frees), Ciarán Lennon; Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh, Donie Smith. Subs: Cian McKeon (0-2) for Smith (ht); Conor Cox for D Murtagh (47 mins); Cian Connolly for O’Carroll (60 mins); Richard Hughes for Daly (62 mins); Daire Cregg for Ruane (65 mins).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)