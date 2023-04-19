Ben Cunningham’s goal finally separates Cork and Clare in Munster Under-20 hurling clash

Clare and Cork met in the Munster Under-20 hurling championship in Cusack Park Ennis on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork 1-24 Clare 0-22

A late Ben Cunningham goal finally separated the sides as Cork relievedly maintained their perfect start to this year’s Munster Under 20 hurling championship in Cusack Park Ennis on Wednesday evening.

Having faltered coming down the final straight in the minor equivalent 24 hours later, this time the Rebels finished the stronger after a prolonged wrestle for supremacy with battling hosts Clare.

Level on eight occasions in the second half alone, neither team seemed able to put clear daylight between the sides until Eoin Downey’s defensive free was excellently fielded by David Cremin to offload to Cunningham to flick to the net at 1-20 to 0-19.

With only five minutes of normal time remaining, it proved the death knell for the home side who in hindsight will rue missed opportunities especially from placed balls as two different freetakers fired seven wides over the hour.

All that after the Banner had inspirationally overturned a four point first quarter deficit to hit nine of the next 11 points that included a trio of points each for Oisin O’Donnell and Keith Smyth on their way to a 0-12 to 0-11 interval lead.

The lead changed hands regularly on the restart, with only a point separating the sides for the majority until Cunningham clinched a third successive victory that confirms their place in at least a semi-final ahead of their final round showdown with Limerick on Friday week.

Cork: B Saunderson; S Daly, S Kingston (0-1), D O’Sullivan; J Dwyer, E Downey, T Wilk (0-4); M Mullins, T O’Connell (0-2); D Healy (0-4), B Cunningham (1-7, 7f), C Walsh (0-1); W Buckley (0-2), D Cremin (0-2), R O’Sullivan (0-1)

Subs: M Howell for Daly (27, inj), A O’Sullivan for R. O’Sullivan (43), C Tobin for Dwyer (50), B Keating for Walsh (56, inj), C Doolan for O’Connell (60)

Clare: A Shanahan; J Collins (0-1), J Conneally, I McNamara; D Lohan, O Clune, O Cahill; S Rynne (0-1), O O’Donnell (0-3); J O’Neill (0-2), P Crotty (0-2), K Smyth (0-6, 4f); D Kennedy (0-2), S Dunford (0-1), G Sheedy

Subs: N O’Farrell (0-2) for Smyth (42), C Cleary (0-1) for Kennedy (45), K O’Connor for Sheedy (56), K Hartigan for O’Donnell (57), C Whelan (0-1, 1f) for Rynne (59)

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary)