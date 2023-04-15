Kerry capture first women’s Division One title since 1991 in dominant display

Kerry 5-11 Galway 1-10

The winds of change were always set to blow across Croke Park for this league final, but Galway found themselves standing in the path of a green and gold hurricane as Kerry captured their first women’s Division One title since 1991.

Kerry were unstoppable against a Galway side chasing a first ever Division One league crown and from a long way out it was clear the Kingdom would be joining Cork on top of the league of honours table on a dozen titles.

The fact they had failed to add to their 11th title for over three decades tells its own tale, but Kerry’s commanding display here feels like a significant chapter in the story this group is writing.

READ MORE

They only won the Division Two final last April, yet just a year on they stand as Division One champs now. The pathway they are on shares more than a few similarities with that of Meath in recent years.

Kerry have an incredible amount of scoring options and all six of their starting forwards were on target in this decider.

More than anything, Kerry’s ability to score goals has become a trademark of their power-pack game. They scored 15 goals in their seven group matches, while Galway managed just two – with the Tribe failing to raise a green flag in any of their last three encounters leading up to this final.

And the goals were the difference here. Kerry led 2-5 to 0-4 at the interval and they blitzed Galway on the restart with the Kingdom scoring 2-6 without reply before their opponents got their first score of the second half.

Hannah O’Donoghue scored 1-3 in a whirlwind five-minute period and midway through the second half Kerry led 4-11 to 0-5.

To Galway’s credit, they stayed the course over the remainder of the game and a Kate Slevin penalty helped put some respectability on the final scoreline.

Galway actually nipped in front at the very start of the game with a well-taken point from Leanne Coen in the opening minute. However, Kerry were level moments later after a superb team move, in which full back Kayleigh Cronin was heavily involved, saw the Kingdom switch the play up the field with purpose with Niamh Carmody floating over the equaliser.

In the eighth minute, Anna Galvin put Kerry in front for the first time and they led from that moment until the final whistle. Even by that early stage the Munster side looked stronger than their Connacht counterparts.

They swallowed up most Galway attacks and moved the ball brilliantly when in possession.

Kerry’s first goal arrived in the 11th minute, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – frustrated at dropping a free short seconds earlier – fought tenaciously to force a turnover as Galway tried to come out with possession. The ball eventually made its way to Niamh Ní Chonchuir and her left-foot shot dipped beyond the reach of goalkeeper Alanah Griffin.

On the quarter Ní Mhuircheartaigh slapped the ball home after brilliant work again by Cronin. The game had slipped from Galway’s grasp by then and Kerry’s breathtaking start to the second half killed off any chance of a comeback.

Not that it had ever really looked on. No, from a long way out this was evidently Kerry’s day.

And it’s starting to feel like it might be their year as well.

KERRY: Mary Ellen Bolger; Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch; Lorraine Scanlon (0-1), Mary O’Connell; Niamh Carmody (0-2), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (2-1), Anna Galvin (0-2); Hannah O’Donoghue (1-3), Síofra O’Shea (1-0), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-2, 0-2f). Subs: Amy Harrington for M O’Connell (43 mins); Louise Galvin for Costello (52 mins); Aoife Dillane for Murphy (52 mins); Fiadhna Tangney for O’Donoghue (53 mins)

GALWAY: Alanah Griffin; Kate Geraghty, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Eimile Gavin; Roisin Leonard (0-2, 2f), Nicola Ward, Aoife Molloy; Ailbhe Davoren, Siobhán Divilly; Charlotte Cooney, Leanne Coen (0-1), Olivia Divilly (0-2); Eva Noone, Louise Ward, Kate Slevin (1-3, 1-0 penalty, 0-2f). Subs: Chellene Trill for Gavin (25 mins); Shauna Brennan (0-2) for R Leonard (ht); Hannah Noone for Molloy (39 mins); Tracey Leonard for S Divilly (43 mins)

REFEREE: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)

---

Armagh 4-9 Laois 2-10

The magnificent Aimee Mackin struck 3-3 at Croke Park as Armagh secured their third Lidl NFL Division 2 title with a final victory against Laois.

Previous winners of the competition in 2005 and 2015, next year will see Shane McCormack’s Ulster outfit return to the top-tier of Division 1 for the first time since 2017.

Despite conceding an early point to Laois’ former camogie star Sarah Anne Fitzgerald, Armagh stormed into the contest with three goals in as many minutes. After Aoife McCoy had rounded off a fine team move with a poked finish, Aimee Mackin’s attempted pass towards captain Kelly Mallon floated all the way into the net.

Mackin had 6-22 to her name for 2023 coming into this contest and she rattled the net once again in the fifth minute with a superb strike from close-range. While Laois eventually responded with an effort by Erone Fitzpatrick, Shane O’Neill’s ace Mackin completed her hat-trick on nine minutes in typically clinical style.

Fitzpatrick and raiding half-back Ellen Healy went on to add points for the Leinster side, but Aimee Mackin and Mallon found the range in between their scores to keep Armagh in firm control. Blaithin Mackin joined her older sister on the scoreboard with a fine point, before a 1-1 haul from Mo Nerney – including a 28th minute penalty – reduced Laois’ deficit to seven, 4-3 to 1-5, in time for the interval.

This offered hope to the O’Moore County on the resumption and the gap was down to five after Fitzpatrick and Fitzgerald added to their personal tallies. An outstanding Aimee Mackin point appeared to help Armagh settle back into the game, but Laois once again displayed their mettle when Laura Nerney burst through the opposition defence to kick a 42nd minute goal.

Although this threw down the gauntlet to Armagh, the Orchard women reinforced their authority with five points on the spin. Supplementing an Aimee Mackin free, Mallon, Niamh Reel, McCoy and Blaithin Mackin all split the uprights from open play to give their side a commanding eight-point cushion.

Fitzgerald (two) and Fitzpatrick added late points for a Laois side that kept fighting until the end, but Armagh had done enough by then to come out on top.

Scorers – Armagh: A Mackin 3-3 (0-1f), A McCoy 1-2, B Mackin 0-2, K Mallon, N Reel 0-1 each. Laois: SA Fitzgerald (3f), E Fitzpatrick 0-4 each, M Nerney 1-1 (1-0 pen), L Nerney 1-0, E Healy 0-1.

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, C Marley; C O’Hagan, K Mallon, A McCoy.

Subs: E Druse for Kenny (38), N Marley for Lavery (39), N Reel for O’Hagan (46), B Hendron for Mallon, C O’Hanlon for C Marley (both 57).

LAOIS: E Barry; S Farrelly, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Havill, E Healy, L Nerney; A Healy, A Moran; E Galvin, O Hennessy, E Fitzpatrick; M Nerney, SA Fitzgerald, LM Maher.

Subs: G Lalor for Moran (53), A Kirrane for L Nerney (57).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).