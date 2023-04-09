Offaly edge Longford in thrilling end-to-end game

Leinster SFC preliminary round: Longford 1-11 Offaly 1-12

A point from substitute Bernard Allen in the 69th minute proved to be the difference as Offaly defeated Longford to advance to the quarter-finals of the Leinster Championship.

Longford will be disappointed with their second half. Offaly turned over the ball 12 times in that half alone when Longford were in possession.

In a game that had some superb scores, good play and mistakes, the sides were level five times. Longford had chances near the end to bring the game to extra-time but Offaly held firm.

Despite playing against the wind in the first half Offaly made a fine start to the game. Jamie Evans kicked over a point in the fourth minute and two minutes later Peter Cunningham found the back of the net.

Points were traded between Darren Gallagher (free) and Cian Farrell before Longford took control. Gallagher kicked over two excellent points from play. Joseph Hagan was also on target along with Dylan Farrell to put Longford ahead by two in the 28th minute.

Points from Nigel Dunne and Ruairi McNamee meant the sides went in at the break level, 1-4 to 0-7.

Just like the first half Offaly started the second half well and opened up a two-point lead in the 41st minute. Longford turned the game to their advantage in the 43rd minute when the superb Gallagher fisted the ball to the net; it was a move that he had started by winning possession in the middle of the park.

Offaly though were level again on 49 minutes when Cian Farrell hit over a mark. It really was end-to-end stuff. The lead changed twice in the space of one minute before another Hagan point drew the sides level for a fifth time in the 65th minute.

Cunningham and Allen edged Offaly ahead by two in the 69th minute. Longford’s Andrew Farrell fisted his effort wide in stoppage time. Iarla O’Sullivan cut the gap to one in the third minute of stoppage time. Longford couldn’t get an equaliser as Offaly held on for a meeting with Meath.

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan (0-1), M Quinn (0-1), R Moffett; J Macken, D Gallagher (1-4, two frees); K McGann, J Hagan (0-3), D Reynolds (0-1); D Mimnagh, D O’Brien, D Farrell (0-1).

Subs: O Kenny for McGann and A Farrell for O’Brien (half-time), Tadhg McNevin for Macken (47), L Connerton for Mimnagh (52), D Doherty for Kenny (65).

OFFALY: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham (1-1), L Pearson (0-1); J McEvoy, C McNamee; C Farrell (0-3, one mark), R McNamee (0-1), A Sullivan; D Hyland (0-1, one free), N Dunne (0-2, one free), J Evans (0-2).

Subs: B Allen (0-1) for Evans (47 mins), J Maher for Dunne (59), Bill Carroll for Hyland (60), C Donohoe for Donnelly (70+2), J Bryant for R McNamee (70+4).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).