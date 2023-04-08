Charity hurling match abandoned after Wexford’s Lee Chin suffers racist abuse

A charity match played between Tipperary and Wexford in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday afternoon was blown-up early after Wexford’s Lee Chin suffered racist abuse. Photograph: Inpho

Tipperary and Wexford GAA are committed to a full investigation of the racist abuse of Wexford’s captain, Lee Chin, that led to the abandonment of an intercounty challenge between the counties in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday afternoon.

A statement was released by Tipperary on Saturday night.

“The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club. Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team.

“Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.

“Tipperary GAA along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.

“Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully.”

The recent GAA annual congress introduced an increased suspension of 48 weeks for anyone found to have committed racial or sectarian abuse.

Chin has been active in highlighting the issue in recent years, speaking of the racism his father, who is Malaysian, encountered as well as personal experiences of on-field abuse directed at him.

Wexford chair Micheál Martin told the Wexford People that although he hadn’t been in attendance at charity match, he had spoken to the county manager Darragh Egan.

“I’ve been liaising with the chairman of Tipperary GAA and the Carrick Swans, who organised the event. Tipperary GAA have assured me that they have commenced a full investigation into this incident and we are going to work with them on this matter.

“Obviously, it’s hugely disappointing to see this type of thing. I wasn’t there myself. I’ve spoken to Darragh Egan, but I haven’t spoken to Lee and the other players about it yet. I’m appalled by the fact that any GAA person would engage in this type of behaviour.”