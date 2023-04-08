Armagh make short work of Antrim as Ulster opener fails to ignite

Armagh’s Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay and James Morgan close down Ruairí McCann of Antrim during the Ulster SFC preliminary round match at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Armagh 0-20 Antrim 1-8

There might have been a championship feel to Box-It Athletic Grounds but that evaporated fairly quickly as Armagh dominated Antrim to run out nine-point winners in the Easter weekend opener to the Ulster Championship.

The game played out in the fashion of an old school challenge match or pitch opening that used to take place before the seasons were consequently split.

Despite Armagh’s relegation from Division One, they showed the gulf in intensity levels between them and their Division Three opponents.

Conor Turbitt showed perhaps why the hosts were so blunt in the league campaign, fine movement and angles of running saw the Clann Éireann man fire three in a row and punish Antrim’s gluttonous unforced errors.

With Armagh net minder Ethan Rafferty fumbling on his own line, Ruairí McCann from Aghagallon punched the ball over the bar for Antrim’s first score in the 17th minute but by that stage the contest was a dead duck.

Jemar Hall opened up an eight-point gap but Shane McEntee’s side saved face in the run into half-time with three late scores in the half to make it 0-10 to 0-4.

The second half was even more pedestrian. Shane McPartlan, on his championship debut, really caught the eye with four points. Two of those came quickly upon the resumption and one more after Conor Stewart’s goal was eye catching.

Stewart scorched through down the middle of Armagh’s defence, something that might worry them in two weeks’ time against Cavan, but McPartlan’s response ensured there would be no Saffron revival.

Turbitt closed out the game, bringing his tally up to an impressive eight points with Antrim already thinking of their Tailteann Cup crusade.

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty (0-1, free); James Morgan, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker; Ciarán Mackin (0-1), Greg McCabe, Barry McCambridge; Ben Crealey, Shane McParllan (0-4); Stefan Campbell (0-1), Rory Grugan (0-3, one free), Jason Duffy; Jemar Hall (0-1), Conor Turbitt (0-8, three frees, one mark), Tiernan Kelly (0-1).

Subs: Ross McQuillan for Morgan (50 mins), Stephen Sheridan for Crealey (53), Aidan Nugent for Hall (56), Cian McConville for Campbell (64), Ciaran Higgins for McCambridge (65).

ANTRIM: Michael Byrne; Eoghan McCabe (0-1), Peter Healy, James McAuley (0-1); Patrick McCormick, Joseph Finnegan, Marc Jordan; Conor Stewart (1-1), Kevin Small; Patrick McBride, Ruairí McCann (Creggan Kickhams) (0-1, free), Colm McLarnon; Pat Shivers (0-1), Ruairí McCann (St Mary’s, Aghagallon) (0-1), Ryan Murray (0-1, free).

Subs: Patrick Finnegan for McLarnon (24 mins), Odhrán Eastwood (0-1) for Murray (46), Adam Loughran for McBride (46), Dominic McEnhill for Shivers (63), Jack Dowling (St Brigid’s) for Small (65), Small for McAuley (blood, 74).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).