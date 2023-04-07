Big guns book their spots in knockout stages of Leinster minor hurling championship

The Leinster minor hurling championship has very much moved into the business end of affairs. It is down to the knockout stages for the marquee counties after completion of the tier one group games. The counties who progressed out of the weaker tier two commenced their knockout campaign on Good Friday afternoon.

Two pre-preliminary quarter-finals took place for the weaker counties. Westmeath showed good form to beat Carlow by 3-10 to 0-7. Westmeath laid the foundation in the first half, leading by 2-4 to 0-5 at the break and they widened the gap in the second half.

Kildare had to work hard to beat Meath by 1-24 to 0-21 in the other pre-preliminary quarter-final. Ahead by 0-14 to 0-10 at half time, Kildare were never fully comfortable but an Olan Hynes Kelly goal six minutes into the second half gave them a 1-16 to 0-14 lead and they kept daylight between the sides to the finish.

Westmeath’s reward is a preliminary quarter-final against Offaly who finished third in group one of tier one. Offaly were beaten 3-12 to 0-10 by Wexford who top the group and go straight into the semi-finals. Dublin had an expected win over Kerry – 2-23 to 0-11 – and they now go into the quarter-finals.

Kildare will face Laois in the other preliminary quarter-final. Laois secured third qualification from group two with a 4-14 to 1-19 win over Antrim. Galway laid down a real marker of intent with a 1-23 to 0-13 walloping of Kilkenny to secure top spot and a straight semi-final place with Kilkenny in the quarter-finals.