Luke Marren scores 10 points as defending champions Sligo beat Roscommon Under-20s

Sligo 0-15 Roscommon 1-8

Luke Marren’s 10-point haul was the deciding factor as Sligo remained on course to defend their Connacht Under-20 football title with a thoroughly deserved victory against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

The talented forward was at the epicentre of his side’s first-half scoring surge, which saw the visitors lead by five points, 0-10 to 1-2, at the break, having led by nine going into first-half injury-time.

Roscommon, led by Eoin Colleran, mounted a second-half comeback but they had left themselves with too much to do as Sligo kicked the last three scores of the contest to qualify for next Wednesday’s semi-final against Mayo in Castlebar.

Sligo made all the early running, thanks to a hat-trick of points from Marren, including two from play and a free, alongside efforts from captain Canice Mulligan and corner back Ross Chambers, pushing the wind-assisted visitors five points ahead before Jack Tumulty finally opened Roscommon’s account in the 15th minute.

Paul Henry’s side continued to dominate with wing back Rossa Sloyan popping the ball over the bar after running unopposed through the Roscommon rearguard, a score that was soon complimented by a free from Marren.

It could have been worse for the home side, but goalkeeper David Farrell made a fine save from Mulligan, although James Donlon ensured that there was some consolation for the Yeats County when he pointed the rebound.

Marren opened up a nine-point advantage for Sligo with his fifth point of the half before Roscommon staged a mini-revival in first-half injury time.

Colleran landed a point from a free before Shane McGinley gave his side some sliver of hope with a goal, in what was the last action of the half, to leave five points between the sides at the break.

Roscommon were much improved in the second half and Colleran spearheaded the comeback with five points, including four from frees. When substitute Conor Hand landed a monstrous effort from over 45 metres, the gap was back to a point with just eight minutes remaining.

But Sligo rediscovered their composure and kicked the last three points of the contest through Marren (2) and Donlon to reach the last four.

SLIGO: E Carden; R Chambers (0-1), C Johnston, L Casserly; Dylan Walsh, D McLoughlin, R Sloyan (0-1); C Sheridan, C Mulligan (0-1); M McDaniel, J Donlon (0-2), R Doherty; L Marren (0-10, six frees), D O’Boyle, M Henry. Subs: R Niland for McDaniel (43 mins), Dillon Walsh for Sloyan (50 mins), J Flynn for Doherty (52 mins), C O’Reilly for O’Boyle (60 mins).

ROSCOMMON: D Farrell; D Casey, C Keogh, M Sugrue; E Ward, C Neary, S Lambe; C Ryan, D O’Beirne; B Nugent, D Kenny, J Tumulty (0-1); S McGinley (1-0), E Colleran (0-6, four frees), C Kelly. Subs: S Walsh for O’Beirne (22 mins), C Harley for Sugrue (29 mins), O Cregg for Kelly (half-time), C Hand (0-1) for Tumulty (45 mins), R Hester for Kenny (55 mins).

Referee: C Ryan (Galway)