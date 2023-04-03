Limerick to be without Will O’Donoghue for Sunday’s league final

Limerick will be without former All Star centrefielder Will O’Donoghue for Sunday’s AHurling League final against Kilkenny. It arises from an incident at the stat of the recent semi-final against Tipperary when in an altercation with Alan Tynan, O’Donoghue is seen pushing his hurl into his opponent’s face.

The incident was not spotted by Galway referee Liam Gordon but after review by the Central Competitions Control Committee, a one-match suspension was recommended.

It has been confirmed that this proposed ban has been accepted by the player, who will now serve the punishment in next Sunday’s match and be free for Sunday fortnight’s championship opener against Waterford, which is to be played in Thurles, as renovation work continues in Walsh Park.

It is the second high-profile suspension picked up by the All-Ireland champions during their league campaign. All Star Kyle Hayes was suspended, also for one match, which he served in the league fixture against Westmeath after an incident in the match in Galway.

Hayes’s actions were investigated by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) after he was seen on television flicking his hurl up and catching Brian Concannon in the face guard after a tussle for possession.

In what is a busy period for hurling suspensions, Clare will appeal the one-match ban for All Star David Fitzgerald this evening (Tuesday) before the Central Appeals Committee. Fitzgerald received the punishment for striking Cork’s Robert Downey in the counties’ league match.

He was reported by Waterford referee Thomas Walsh for striking with the hand with minimal force and video evidence appears to support that decision.

If the suspension is upheld, he will not be available to Clare’s opening match against Tipperary in this year’s Munster round robin in Ennis.