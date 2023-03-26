Cavan women’s team pull out of Tyrone fixture over county board dispute

Cavan were due to play Tyrone in Newtownstewart but with no resolution to a disagreement over expenses, they have decided to pull out of the game

The Cavan women’s football team will not fulfil today’s Division 2 league fixture against Tyrone over an ongoing dispute with the county board.

Cavan were due to play Tyrone in Newtownstewart but with no resolution to a disagreement over expenses, they have decided to pull out of the game.

In a statement, the Cavan women’s team wrote that a written agreement they signed up to in good faith with their county board had “not been honoured”.

“We have made numerous attempts to have the minimum standards set out in the agreement adhered to but unfortunately this has not happened,” the statement said.

READ MORE

“While there has been positive engagement since the issues involved were brought to light, we now want to see it backed up by action and these minimum standards finally implemented.

“We are not prepared to play until the issues have been fully resolved as we have been let down as regards promises and commitments previously.

“The girls and women in Cavan deserve to have promises kept and to be treated with respect. It’s imperative we protect those who are most vulnerable, including student members of our squad.

“We are proud to represent our county and pull on the Cavan jersey. Taking a decision to withdraw from a game is not something we do lightly. However, given the current circumstances, we feel we do not have any other option.”

“We apologise to our fellow players from Tyrone for any inconvenience caused.”