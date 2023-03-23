Tipperary and Limerick name strong sides for hurling league semi-final

Limerick's Aaron Gillane comes in for his first start of the season against Tipperary in the league semi-final. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Tipperary and Limerick have named strong teams for Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. Both managers Liam Cahill and John Kiely rested players for their final divisional matches, against Antrim and Westmeath.

Limerick’s line-up is just four short the team that started last year’s All-Ireland final against Kilkenny. The four players not starting are all listed among the replacements: All Stars Séamus Flanagan, Kyle Hayes and Gearóid Hegarty plus Dan Morrissey.

Aaron Gillane comes in for his first start of the season, having come on as a sub in the last match.

Tipperary start Jason Forde, who had been held in reserve in recent matches but who is their leading scorer. They have not beaten Limerick in the league since the same fixture five years ago, which Tipp won in extra-time before losing to Kilkenny in the final.

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; Eoghan Connolly, Michael Breen, Johnny Ryan; Dan McCormack, Bryan O’Mara, Ronan Maher; Conor Stakelum, Alan Tynan; Séamus Kennedy, Noel McGrath (capt), Gearóid O’Connor; Jason Forde, Patrick Maher, Jake Morris.

Subs: Rhys Shelley, Conor Bowe, John Campion, Pauric Campion, Joe Fogarty, Enda Heffernan, Mark Kehoe, John McGrath, Cian O’Dwyer, Gavin Ryan, Seán Ryan.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon (capt), Colin Coughlan; Darragh O’Donovan, William O’Donoghue; Cathal O’Neill, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh.

Subs: David McCarthy, Conor Boylan, Richie English, Séamus Flanagan, Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty, Micheál Houlihan, Dan Morrissey, Barry Murphy, Fergal O’Connor, Oisín O’Reilly.