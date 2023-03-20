Galway’s David Burke to miss rest of the season with cruciate ligament injury

Galway’s David Burke will miss the rest of the season through injury. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Galway’s David Burke will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Burke, who captained the Tribesmen to All-Ireland senior hurling championship glory in 2017, got injured at training last Wednesday night. The 33-year-old has been a central player for Galway since making his senior debut in 2010, but he will not feature again this season.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM following his side’s win over Westmeath on Sunday, Henry Shefflin confirmed Burke had suffered a cruciate ligament tear.

“It’s very disappointing, I suppose devastating,” he said. “These couple of days, it is devastating for Davy because he looks forward to playing championship and that is where he wants to play.

“It’s very disappointing for ourselves as well, we have lost a serious leader. I would have looked from the outside, and playing against Davy, and it’s only now I kind of understand the true influence he has within the dressingroom of Galway GAA.”