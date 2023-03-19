Spoils are shared between Clare and Cork after cagey affair

Tempers flair between Cork's Robert Downey and David Fitzgerald of Clare during their Division 1A NHL game in Ennis. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A: Clare 2-18 Cork 2-18

A draw was the fairest outcome in what was a cagey dress rehearsal between these Munster rivals in front of 3,446 in a rain-soaked Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday.

With Clare and Cork set to renew acquaintances in the provincial championship series at the same venue in nine weeks’ time, neither side were understandably prepared to reveal their full hand. Ultimately they didn’t have to either as before a ball was pucked, Cork were already safely through to the NHL semi-finals as Division 1A table-toppers, where they will now meet Kilkenny for the second successive season next weekend.

It was more about restoring pride for the Banner, who after being humbled by neighbours Galway on home soil seven days earlier, wouldn’t have wanted to leave a bitter aftertaste from the league as they now prepare for a Munster Championship opener against Division 1B winners Tipperary on April 23rd.

Despite being reduced to 14 for the last eight minutes following the dismissal of All-Star David Fitzgerald, Clare looked to be on their way to victory after unerring freetaker Aidan McCarthy converted three consecutive placed balls.

However, the sending off did provide a glimmer of hopes for the Rebels to strike as injury-time points from substitutes Conor Lehane and Conor Cahalane rescued a share of the spoils.

Having replaced injured duo Seamus Harnedy and Declan Dalton, who had combined for 1-7, late in the first half, it was a gritty display from the Rebels against the conditions for the new half that typified their league form.

Clare's Ryan Taylor and Conor Cahalane of Cork. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

In an open first period, an eighth minute goal through Padraig Power copperfastened Cork’s bright start at 1-3 to 0-1 but it also finally sparked their hosts into life as from the puck-out David Reidy batted to the net after Tony Kelly’s powerful effort was excellently parried by goalkeeper Ger Collins.

Inagh-Kilnamona pair McCarthy (3) and David Fitzgerald managed to turn the tide in Clare’s favour by the end of the opening quarter at 1-8 to 1-7, only to be floored once more when a defensive lapse allowed Seamus Harnedy to punish the home side with a second Cork goal in the 24th minute; 2-10 to 1-8.

In keeping with the seesaw pattern of this end-to-end encounter, Clare inevitably responded in kind and fittingly it was the rampant McCarthy that grabbed their second goal three minutes later when pulling another rebound to the net following Collins’ initial save from Séadna Morey.

Alan Cadogen and Brian Hayes both had Cork goals denied by the excellent Conor Cleary and home goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan either side of the interval which saw the Rebels keep their noses in front by 2-12 to 2-10.

With the wind now at their backs, Clare did finally make up the ground through McCarthy by the 42nd minute but found it difficult to put clear daylight between the sides at any stage.

They did hold a two point advantage for the bulk of the final quarter but Fitzgerald’s dismissal, following a perceived strike in a prolonged altercation with Robert Downey, did alter the narrative somewhat. It essentially left the door ajar for Cork to snatch a point and crucially protect their unbeaten league record ahead of their semi-final rematch with Kilkenny this weekend.

Clare: E Quilligan; A Fitzgerald, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan (0-1), J Conlon, D McInerney; S Morey, T Kelly; D Fitzgerald (0-3), C Malone, R Taylor (0-1); D Reidy (1-0), A McCarthy (1-11, 9f), I Galvin (0-1). Subs: D Lohan for Fitzgerald (HT), P Duggan for Galvin (57), R Mounsey (0-1) for Reidy (57), D Conroy for Morey (62), J Kirwan for Taylor (68).

Cork: G Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, E Roche; C Cormack, R Downey, C O’Brien; B Roche (0-1), E Twomey; D Dalton (0-4, 3f), S Harnedy (1-3), B Hayes (0-2); A Cadogen (0-1), P Power (1-1), J O’Connor (0-1). Subs: C Lehane (0-4, 3f) for Harnedy (29), C Cahalane (0-1) for Dalton (34), S Kingston for Cadogen (45), G Mellerick for B. Roche (55), D Cahalane for D. O’Leary (58).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).