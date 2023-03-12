Wexford rue wastefulness as Cork qualify for league semi-finals with game to spare

Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-18

After a fitful, disjointed performance, Cork maintained their unbeaten record and qualified for the semi-finals of the League with a game to spare. Cork didn’t lead for the first time in the game until substitute Cormac Beausang pounced for a goal in the second minute of stoppage time and Wexford will wonder how it ever came to that.

Wexford were the better team for long periods of the game, and if they had been more clinical, especially in the final quarter, the game would have been dead and buried. Instead their wides tally crept up to 10 and Patrick Collins made a critical save from Jack O’Connor when the Wexford substitute looked certain to score a goal, five minutes from the end of normal time.

Wexford’s inability to put Cork away left the game hanging in the balance, and the home team finally came up with something. The introduction of Seamus Harnedy, their veteran forward, for his first appearance of the season made an appreciable difference in the closing 15 minutes and he had a hand in three Cork scores, including the goal.

Having trailed by six points midway through the first half, and having made no real inroads for much of the second half, Cork did well to pull a result out of the fire, but they will be frustrated with the performance. Pat Ryan has shuffled the deck for every game, exposing as many players inexperienced players as he dares to this level of competition, and in that context it is probably too much to expect coherent displays every time. But the kind of aggression and work rate that he’s demanding from Cork was absent for long stretches of the first half and he will be irritated by that.

In direct response to their humiliation at Clare’s hands a fortnight ago Wexford tore into Cork from the start. Their tackling and foraging were terrific and Cork’s mixum-gatherum of novices and established players were knocked out of their stride.

The return of Lee Chin to Wexford’s starting line-up made an immediate difference too. He landed a towering free in the first minute and followed that with a sweet point five minutes later and his presence in the middle third was a valuable focal point in Wexford’s early dominance.

Cork failed to score until a Shane Kingston free after 20 minutes, and by then Wexford had landed six points. Corner back Simon Donohoe scored a beauty from centrefield after a lovely move out of defence, and the impressive Rory Higgins slotted his first score after a turnover inside the Cork 45.

Cork’s build-up play improved in the closing 10 minutes of the first half and they racked up a few scores. The service into Padraig Power and Brian Hayes improved, and to one degree of another they both looked threatening.

After his tour de force against Galway a month ago, though, Declan Dalton struggled make an impact. He nearly scored a goal after just three minutes, when his fearsome shot was blocked brilliantly by James Lawlor in the Wexford goal, but his striking was unusually patchy.

Cork brought deficit down to a couple of points, briefly, but Wexford scored the final two points of the first half and led by four at the break, 0-10 to 0-6.

Wexford were still six points clear eight minutes into the second half, and though Cork had clearly improved in the middle third, and looked more dangerous in attack, Wexford kept Cork at arm’s length for most of the second half.

The outstanding Chin kept the scoreboard ticking over, from play and frees, but in the end they committed to many misses. Without rhyme or reason, Cork nailed them.

Cork: P Collins, N O’Leary, E Downey, E Roche, E Twomey, C Joyce, T O’Connell, B Roche, L Meade, D Dalton, C Cahalane, S Barrett 0-3, S Kingston 0-8, 0-7 frees, P Power 1-1, B Hayes 0-1.

Subs: S Harnedy for Dalton 46 mins; J O’Connor 0-1 for Hayes 46 mins; R Downey for Meade 48 mins; C Beausang 1-0 for Twomey 67 mins; A Cadogan for Power 70 mins

Sent off: Jack O’Connor 74 mins

Wexford: J Lawlor, S Donohoe 0-2, M O’Hanlon, S Reck, I Carty, D Reck, C Flood, D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar, C Hearne, L Og McGovern, C McGuckin 0-1, L Chin 0-8, 0-5 frees, C McDonald 0-1, R Higgins 0-2.

Subs: M Dwyer for McDonald 15 mins; K Foley for D Reck 33 mins; J O’Connor for McGovern 44 mins; R O’Connor for Higgins 54 mins; D Clarke for O’Hanlon 56 mins

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny)