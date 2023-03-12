Galway survive early pressure to take the points in Ennis

Clare's Cathal Malone and Ciaran Fahy of Galway in action in Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

National Hurling League, Division 1A: Clare 0-22 Galway 1-24

A big second-half showing gave Galway the points in Cusack Park before a crowd of 6,190 on Sunday. In their best display of the campaign, they fielded a strong team that eventually knit together and scored impressively after half-time.

It probably came too late for their Allianz hurling league play-off prospects but the five-point win was sufficient to render Clare’s chance of the semi-finals equally tenuous.

The meaning of this was clear to both teams from the start. Clare had a chance of advancing in the league should they win, and Galway needed to get game time for players in the couple of remaining fixtures.

Henry Shefflin used multiple full-back All Star Daithi Burke in a free role in the half backs, leaving Gearóid McInerney to shepherd Clare’s top gun in the campaign to date, Aidan McCarthy.

Clare started well. When Peter Duggan whipped over a point from the left side-line in the 14th minute, it pushed the home team 0-8 to 0-1 in front. Galway had no shape. Their defence was getting pulled out of position by the clever running of the opposition forwards – David Reidy particularly effective in that opening quarter.

Clare's Peter Duggan tackled by Jack Grealish and Gearoid McInerney of Galway. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Tony Kelly showed touches of class – although when was the last time he finished a match scoreless – and frees conceded were punished by McCarthy and they were worth their big, early lead.

Galway looked a bit at odds with themselves. Hopeful ball into their forwards was either cut out or put to minimal constructive use.

They eventually clicked, however, and began to exert pressure on Clare’s backs, as opposed to allowing them free passage from the back. A point from Brian Concannon started the comeback and triggered a run of five unanswered points, pulling the contest out of the fire and leaving it smoking on the hearth.

Evan Niland provided most with his dead-ball striking and at the break, they had cut the deficit to the minimum, 0-11 to 0-12.

Galway were clearly the better team after half-time. David Fitzgerald offered some resistance, shooting 0-4 from play but Clare were outplayed and after a tit-for-tat third quarter they began to stretch away on the score board.

Conor Cooney was the main provider from play and ended up with 0-5 but Niland top-scored, his frees representing death by a thousand cuts.

Their defence was also excellent, shutting down any opportunity for Clare to get their forwards into the game and apart from Fitzgerald and a defiant contribution from the bench, their attack lacked impact. Burke had a memorable match, playing well in defence and shooting 0-2 from play.

Clare's Cian Galvin and Conor Cooney of Galway. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

The hitherto quiet Conor Whelan exploded into life just before the hour, gathering from a puck-out and racing in for a goal that put Galway 1-21 to 0-17 ahead.

Clare revived in a manner that made you wonder where they had been since the first quarter and four points without reply turned it into a one-score match but Galway steadied and ran out deserved winners.

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, TJ Brennan; Pádraic Mannion, Daithi Burke (0-2), Joseph Cooney (0-1); Cianan Fahy, Ronan Glennon (0-1); Tom Monaghan (0-2), Conor Whelan (1-0), Conor Cooney (0-5); Evan Niland (0-9, 0-5f, 1 65), Brian Concannon (0-1), Kevin Cooney (0-2). Subs: Seán Linnane (0-1) for Glennon (53 mins), David Burke for Fahy (68 mins), Tiernan Killeen for Burke (57 mins), Declan McLoughlin for Concannon (70 mins).

CLARE: Eamonn Foudy; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Cian Galvin (0-1); Cathal Malone (0-1), Tony Kelly (capt); Peter Duggan (0-1), David Fitzgerald (0-4), Ryan Taylor (0-1); David Conroy, Aidan McCarthy (0-7, 0-6f), David Reidy (0-3). Subs: Brandon O’Connell for Ryan (44 mins), Robyn Mounsey (0-1) for Conroy (46 mins), Séadna Morey (0-1) for Taylor (54 mins), Ian Galvin (0-2) for McCarthy 63 mins), Araon Shanagaher for Reidy (68 mins).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).