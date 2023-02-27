Kyle Hayes incident to be reviewed by GAA’s disciplinary officials

GAA disciplinary officials are set to review video footage of an incident during Limerick’s Allianz Hurling League win over Galway, which could see Kyle Hayes suspended for the Treaty County’s Division 1A clash against Westmeath.

Hayes received no punishment after flicking his hurl up and catching Brian Concannon in the face guard after the pair had contested possession in the closing minutes of Sunday’s Pearse Stadium tussle. After the ball had gone out over the sideline, Hayes threw back his hurl and caught Concannon.

Referee Sean Stack took no disciplinary action against Hayes, who was already on a yellow card from an earlier incident. Had Stack shown him a second yellow card or a straight red, the matter would be closed.

However, with no action taken by the referee, the Central Competitions Control Committee can look at initiating retrospective punishment and, given the clear footage of the incident, it is probable the All Star hurler could be cited on a Category Three offence: ‘Striking or attempting to strike with a hurley, with minimal force’.

The infraction carries a minimum one match suspension. Limerick’s next league outing is away to Westmeath in Mullingar on March 12th.

When asked after the game about the incident, Limerick manager John Kiely responded: “In what context? There is a context as well. I’ve no doubt there was contact there but what was the context? How did it come about? We’ll have to wait and see.

“I saw it from whatever width the pitch is, 85 or 90 metres. Kyle’s back was to me – all I could see was him going like that [putting his arm/hurley back] – and he was looking out at the terrace. I don’t know, I’ll have to see it back again.”

The CCCC will now examine the referee’s report and review video footage of the incident.

Speaking on RTÉ's Allianz League Sunday, former Kilkenny hurler Jackie Tyrrell commented: “You just have to think that Sean Stack and the linesman didn’t see this, because if they did it’s a red card every day of the week.”