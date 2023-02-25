Mayo fire home four goals as they make hay against Tyrone

Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor scores his team's fourth goal during the Allianz Football League Division One game against Tyrone at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Mayo 4-10 Tyrone 0-12

Kevin McStay’s dream start as Mayo manager continued with a second home victory inside seven days as the Green and Red struck a hatful of goals to plunge Tyrone into the relegation mire in Castlebar.

Factor in their early season FBD League title and it’s six games that McStay’s men have gone unbeaten, this one ending a run of three straight Mayo defeats to the Red Hands – the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final included.

This was a Saturday night to remember for Mayo for more than just their 10-point victory as it also marked Tommy Conroy’s return from a 13-month injury layoff. And while his 66th-minute entry didn’t leave quite enough time to make it among the scorers, an impressive dozen Mayo players did raise flags.

Tyrone have now lost on each of their three visits to Connacht this season and have picked up only two points from a possible eight ahead of an intimidating clash with Kerry next Sunday. The Ulstermen scored only five points from play here.

But the early indicators had been that Mayo would not dominate the visitors as they had Kerry the week before, with Tyrone marching into a three-point lead, with corner forwards Darragh Canavan and Darren McCurry scoring either side of the first of two long-range pointed frees in the first half by goalkeeper Niall Morgan. But the first half was one of two halves from a Mayo perspective, as after scoring nothing for the opening 18 minutes, the hosts burned Tyrone by 2-5 to 0-2 in the second quarter.

In a six-minute spell Aidan O’Shea scored the first and set-up the second of Mayo’s first-half goals, in between which the Breaffy man laid on a brilliantly worked point for Conor Loftus, which together with singles by Matthew Ruane and Jack Carney, had them 2-5 to 0-4 ahead after 33 minutes.

Enda Hession, on a raid from deep, laid on the pass for O’Shea to bury the first goal via a deflection off the unlucky Frank Burns. The second, and James Carr’s third in four games, was the result of a wonderful O’Shea delivery from midfield.

Tyrone trailed 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval but any hopes of a comeback were dashed inside six minutes of the restart as corner back Hession dummied Morgan with his right to finish a third Mayo goal brilliantly off his left.

Burns’s second point had just reduced Tyrone’s arrears back to six when Mayo midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor ploughed his own furrow to hit a fourth goal in the 68th minute.

Next up for Mayo, a trip to high-flying neighbours – and McStay’s old team – Roscommon. It’s exciting times out west.

MAYO: Colm Reape (0-1, free); Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Enda Hession (1-0); Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus (0-1), Donnacha McHugh; Matthew Ruane (0-1), Diarmuid O’Connor (1-0); Fionn McDonagh (0-1), Jack Carney (0-1), Jordan Flynn; Aidan O’Shea (1-0), James Carr (1-0), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-3, three frees).

Subs: Sam Callinan for Coyne and Paddy Durcan for Hession (both 45 mins), Jason Doherty (0-1) for Loftus (56), Cillian O’Connor (0-1) for O’Shea (60), Tommy Conroy for Carr (66).

TYRONE: Niall Morgan (0-3, three frees); Michael McKernan, Cormac Munroe, Pádraig Hampsey; Cormac Quinn, Peter Harte, David Mulgrew; Brian Kennedy, Frank Burns (0-2); Conor Meyler, Conn Kilpatrick, Joe Oguz; Darren McCurry (0-4, three frees), Cathal McShane, Darragh Canavan (0-2).

Subs: Niall Devlin for Quinn (13-16 mins, blood), Devlin for Munroe (42), Mattie Donnelly for McShane and Ruairí Canavan (0-1, free) for Mulgrew (both 50), Kieran McGeary for Harte (62), Lee Rafferty for McKernan (70).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).