Late points help Kerry secure bounce-back victory over Armagh in Tralee

Kerry players defend the goal during the last Armagh attack during the Allianz Football League Division One game at Austin Stack Park in Tralee. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kerry 0-12 Armagh 0-11

Late points from substitutes Tony Brosnan and Donal O’Sullivan – and an even later missed chance by Armagh to goal from a 20-metre free – ensured a crucial Allianz Football League Division One win for Kerry at home in Tralee on Saturday evening, the perfect response to their collapse to Mayo a week earlier.

As pleasing and necessary as the two league points were for Kerry, their manager Jack O’Connor was every bit as delighted with the manner of victory: getting to grips with a gut-check from a proper team and bringing to bear on this game all the things they didn’t do in Castlebar seven days previously.

This was a resurgent Kerry team that took to the field in front of a crowd of 11,603 in Tralee, with the home side bringing the required energy and intensity this time. But they were met by an Armagh team that matched those qualities every bit and took the home side right to the wire and that late Rian O’Neill free that flew over the crossbar when nothing less than a goal was needed.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-6 apiece at the end of a cagey first half, with the visitors surely the happier side having sat back for much of the opening period, content to invite Kerry to try and pick their way through a massed defence.

That Kerry managed just four points from play, two more from close-range frees, and just one wide, said as much about Armagh’s disciplined and structured defending as it did about Kerry’s cutting edge in attack, though a home crowd were enraged with some of the refereeing decisions that went against them in the first half.

Those two Kerry frees were converted by David Clifford and Seán O’Shea, though it was some source of frustration that neither man – both making their first start of the season – could raise a flag from play. Clifford still finished Kerry’s top scorer with four pointed frees on a night Kerry had nine scorers.

Kerry were first off the mark with a Clifford free in the fifth minute and they were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after 15 minutes, with Armagh seemingly happy to choke up the Kerry forwards with that packed defence and then look to hit the home side on the counterattack.

Points from Rian O’Neill (one from play and a free) and full back Aidan Forker brought Armagh level on the scoreboard at 0-5 apiece just after the half-hour mark, with Barry O’Sullivan and Stefan Campbell adding a point each for their teams to make it 0-6 each at the break.

The second half was just as tight and attritional with referee James Molloy busy keeping things from boiling over, and the judicious issuing of a few yellow cards managed to keep a lid on things.

Early second-half points from Greg McCabe and half-time sub Conor Turbitt edged Armagh into a two-point lead, and it took until the 48th minute until Kerry were back on terms.

The teams were still level, 0-10 each, on the 70-minute mark and both teams might have settled for a league point each at that stage. But Brosnan fired over the lead point for Kerry from near the sideline, and then Donal O’Sullivan fisted over Kerry’s 12th score four minutes later.

There was still time for that late Armagh chance, but O’Neill couldn’t keep his shot low enough to test a packed Kerry goal-line, with Kerry leapfrogging the Orchard County on the Division One table, moving to four points and rekindling their chance of a successful title defence.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Stefan Okunbor, Tadhg Morley (0-1), Paul Murphy (0-1); Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan (0-1); Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea (0-1, free), Adrian Spillane; Paudie Clifford (0-1), David Clifford (0-4, four frees), Darragh Roche (0-1).

Subs: Micheál Burns for Spillane (47 mins), Tony Brosnan (0-1) for Roche (50), Ruairí Murphy for P Clifford (63), Dónal O’Sullivan (0-1) for Moynihan (69).

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty (0-1, free); Paddy Burns, Aidan Forker (0-1), Greg McCabe (0-1); Conor O’Neill, Barry McCambridge, Aaron McKay; Jarly Óg Burns (0-2), Ciarán Mackin; Callum Cumiskey, Andrew Murnin, Tiernan Kelly; Rian O’Neill (0-4, four frees); Stefan Campbell (0-1), Jason Duffy.

Subs: Joe McElroy for C O’Neill (temp), Conor Turbitt (0-1) for Kelly (h-t), Ross McQuillan for Campbell (55), Jemar Hall for Cumiskey (63), Niall Grimley for Mackin (73), Justin Kieran for Forker (73)

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).