Referees should show ‘zero tolerance’ to abuse, says Larry McCarthy

GAA President Larry McCarthy has called on referees to show “zero tolerance” for foul and abusive language from the sideline at matches. McCarthy, who has made respect for referees a theme of his presidency since taking office, returned to the subject in his address to annual congress in Croke Park on Saturday.

“I asked the intercounty referees to adopt a ‘no tolerance’ attitude to foul language on the sidelines. The rationale is that foul language leads from poor behaviour to aggressive behaviour which, inevitably, leads to other issues.

“My request to all our referees is to adopt the same attitude, deal with foul language coming from team officials, mentors, or substitutes as soon as you hear it. Allowing it to permeate a game is not only unpleasant; it typically leads to other forms of misbehaviour.”

The president, who launched the “Respect the Ref” campaign last October, added a somewhat reproving note when addressing the matter, suggesting that this respect was not unconditional.

READ MORE

“We will continue to highlight the need for respect for officials but respect is a two-way street and is ultimately earned, not given. In my discussions with intercounty football referees in the last few weeks, I asked how respect might be maintained and elevated.

“I suggested that they might ask themselves if they could be fitter, could they be sharper, could their reporting be better. They should regard the fitness test that they undertake to be on the intercounty panel as a minimum standard of fitness. While we have a collective responsibility in generating respect, it is not a one-sided coin, referees need to do their part as well.”

[ GAA Congress: Eight of the nine under-age grade motions defeated or withdrawn ]

In another passage, McCarthy appeared to make oblique reference to a case in North Dublin, which saw the GAA being taken to court by a mother in a dispute arising from elite selection practices.

“It is disconcerting to see a parent sue a club because of lack of playing time for a child. I accept totally that such behaviour is a complete outlier but, when you realise that lack of playing time was the complaint most often received by Children’s Officers in 30 of 32 counties last Autumn, it suggests that we may have an underlying issue that needs to be addressed.

“When Our Go Games programme was launched it was rightfully lauded for its philosophy of inclusion and encouragement, essentially making sure all Children had Fun. We need to return to that founding philosophy.”

[ Jarlath Burns secures unexpectedly emphatic victory to become president-elect of the GAA ]

Speaking about the media rights deal that saw a significant bundle of broadcasts going to GAAGO, the steaming service originally established by the GAA and RTÉ, the president hailed the arrangement as “the favoured format of our younger members and audience”.

He added that the service may also have a role in assisting match officials.

“In addition, GAAGO allows us, as a result of a motion from the Seán O’Heslin’s club last year, to study the feasibility of monitoring games so that assistance might be provided to match officials.

“A work group chaired by National Referee’s Committee member Michelle Bennet, and including Central Council member Micheál McMahon, Munster Referees Co=ordinator Johnny Ryan, former referee Maurice Deegan, and Bernard Smith from Croke Park will work at a number of games this summer to examine the feasibility of providing appropriate information to referees.

“The free-flowing nature of hurling and football may be less conducive than more stop-start sports, to the use of such technology but the committee, given the access that GAAGO affords us, will be able to assess the potential benefits and pitfalls.”