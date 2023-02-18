Derry dominate Colm O’Rourke’s Meath team in comfortable 11 point victory

Derry’s Niall Toner in action during his team's league win over Meath at Owenbeg. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry 2-15 Meath 1-7

Derry cruised to a comfortable and impressive 11 point win over Meath at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

First half goals from Niall Toner and Ethan Doherty proved the key scores as Derry brushed aside a disappointing visiting side. In very much a team performance, eight different players notched scores for the winners.

A lethal goal on the cusp of the interval from Niall Toner handed Derry a comfortable half-time advantage. In truth the home side were well worth their lead having dominated most of the opening 35 minutes against a sloppy Meath team.

Indeed, Derry started the half as they began it when Ethan Doherty rifled a goal home in his side’s first attack of the game. Points from Padraig McGrogan, a lovely fisted effort after a lung-bursting run, and another from Shane McGuigan handed the hosts an early 1-2 to no score lead.

Thomas O’Reilly opened the Meath account in the 10th minute, after several early kicked balls in were well handled by the Derry defence.

Paul Cassidy and Benny Heron extended Derry’s lead before Donal Lenihan’s 19th minute point would be Meath’s third and final score of a one-sided half.

Derry, while a little sloppy themselves, finished the half much the superior. A Padraig McGrogan ‘45 was followed by further scores from Cassidy and Doherty before Toner’s bullet goal in first half injury time handed Derry that 10 point half time lead.

The home side once again grabbed the initiative after the interval, a monster point from Eoin McEvoy – outstanding in his debut season in the red and white – was quickly followed by Shane McGuigan’s second of the contest.

A 50th minute Thomas O’Reilly goal failed to spark a revival for Colm O’Rourke’s team. In contrast Derry continued to work the scoreboard at regular intervals. They hit five in a row midway through the second half to nail the Meath coffin shut. Paul Cassidy hit his third point of the contest, before Benny Heron helped himself to a brace, including a trademark outside of the boot effort. Oisin McWilliams concluded the evening’s scoring as Derry remain unbeaten after three matches.

Next up they are on the road to Kildare next weekend while Meath will look to return to winning ways when they host Louth.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy (0-1), Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan (0-2), Conor Doherty, Padraig Cassidy (0-3), Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Niall Toner (1-0), Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty (1-2), Benny Heron (0-3), Shane McGuigan (0-3), Niall Loughlin.

Subs: O McWilliams (0-1) for C McKaigue (60 mins), Shea Downey for E Doherty (61 mins), M Downey for B Heron (65 mins), L Murray for N Loughlin (67 mins), P McNeill for C Glass (67 mins).

MEATH: Harry Hogan, Adam O’Neill, Michael Flood, Harry O’Higgins, Jack O’Connor, Donal Keegan, Cathal Hickey, Ronan Jones (0-1), Brian Conlon (0-1 free), Cillian O’Sullivan, Jason Scully, Darragh Campion, Jordan Morris, Donal Lenihan (0-2), Thomas O’Reilly (1-1).

Subs: D McGowan for B Conlon and S Crosby for D Campion (both h-t), D Moriarty (0-1) for D Lenihan (47 mins), E Harkin for H O’Higgins (53 mins), A Lynch (0-1 free) for T O’Reilly (60 mins).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)