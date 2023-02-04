National hurling League: Cork claim dramatic comeback win over Limerick

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A: Cork 2-17 Limerick 0-22

Who knows? At half time you wouldn’t have given tuppence for Cork chances; in the second half they blitzed the All-Ireland champions with the kind of edgy harassment that Cork teams have lacked so often over the years, and from eight points down they forced a winner in the 10th minute of injury time.

The extended stoppage time was caused by what looked like a serious leg injury to Robbie O’Flynn, who was carried off the field on a stretcher after six or seven minutes of treatment. O’Flynn had been one of Cork’s stars, and his spectacular goal just after half-time ignited their comeback, but once he hit the ground the referee Fergal Horgan instantly recognised the seriousness of the situation and halted the play.

It was a desperate blemish on a terrific match. In front of a massive crowd of 19,501, and in perfect conditions, the exchanges climbed in temperature as the game wore on, and long before the end it was one of those satisfying League matches that took on a life of its own.

Limerick led by 0-16 to 0-8 at the break, having reeled off six points without reply in a blistering five-minute spell just before half-time, and at times in the first half Limerick dominated Cork at their ease. They moved the ball with patience and accuracy and they had no problem putting shooters into space.

Cork really struggled on their own puck-outs in the first half and were picked off for three points on interceptions inside their own 65. As they have done so many times over the years, Limerick dictated a short menu of options to their opponents. When Patrick Collins went short and safe to a first receiver in the full back, the pressure on the next ball was huge. When Cork went long, it was often mopped up by Limerick.

Cork had a lot of inexperience in their middle eight, though, and at times they were chasing shadows. Limerick’s facility to create over-loads and switch the ball to moving targets bamboozled the home team. Ger Hegarty drifted all over the place and Cork couldn’t get a grip on him. He was a link man and a shooter and he seemed to be at liberty to do as he pleased.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan with Ronan Connolly and Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork, though, didn’t help themselves. They racked up four wides in the first 10 minutes, and doubled that total by half-time. Another three shots dropped short into the hands of David McCarthy in the Limerick goal, and there was a marked contrast with Limerick’s clinical efficiency at the other end.

O’Flynn came closest to scoring a goal in the first half, with a scorching run from the wing, and a wicked shot that flashed wide at the far post. He made no mistake, though, four minutes into the second half when he finished off a stunning move. The exceptional Ciaran Joyce played a 50-metre diagonal pass to Declan Dalton, and he ran straight at the Limerick full back line before releasing a pass to O’Flynn. The Erin’s Own man still had a lot to do, but his shot flew past McCarthy and cannoned off the post into the net.

He had a hand too in Cork’s second goal seven minutes later, when his driven cross caused havoc in the Limerick square. Patrick Horgan looked like he was going to apply the finish, but the ball broke to Dalton who whipped first time on the ground and into the corner.

That brought the sides level for the first time, 2-11 to 0-17, and Cork had all the momentum. They hunted in packs and feasted on turnovers in the middle third. Their finishing and their shot selection were still erratic, but they established such a foothold under the dropping ball that Limerick’s threat was muffled.

Having scored so heavily in the first half, they were reduced to just six points in the second, only three of which came from play. Cian Lynch made a welcome return from injury with 12 minutes left, but he made very little impact.

Limerick briefly wrestled the lead back from Cork, and were two points in front with less than five minutes of stoppage time remaining, but with Horgan on fire Cork found three points in the dying minutes to clinch the victory.

Cork: P Collins, C O’Callaghan, E Downey 0-1, S O’Donoghue (N O’Leary 30 mins), T O’Connell, C Joyce 0-1, D Cahalane, B O’Sullivan (S Barrett 44 mins), L Meade 0-1, B Roche 0-1, C Lehane 0-1, C Beausang (S Kingston 40 mins; 0-1), D Dalton 1-0 (B Hayes 55 mins), P Horgan 0-10, 0-5 frees, 0-1 65, R O’Flynn 1-1 (C Cahalane 68 mins)

Limerick: D McCarthy, S Finn, R English, A Costelloe, D Morrissey, D Hannon 0-1 (C Barry 48 mins; 0-1), C Coughlan 0-2, D O’Donovan 0-1, B Murphy 0-1, G Hegarty 0-3 (C Lynch 58 mins), D Reidy 0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65 T Morrissey 0-1, A English 0-2 (G Mulcahy 55 mins), S Flanagan 0-1 (D O’Dalaigh 69 mins; 0-1), O O’Reilly (S O’Brien 50 mins).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)