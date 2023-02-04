National Hurling League: Kilkenny overcome Antrim and weather to seal win

Kilkenny's Cian Kenny fires the sliotar off under pressure from two Antrim players. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B: Antrim 0-15 Kilkenny 1-18

Derek Lyng’s first League game in charge of Kilkenny yielded two points as they came through difficult conditions and a stern Antrim challenge at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Billy Drennan top-scored with 1-8 for the Cats and his goal midway through the opening half proved to be vital as it gave the Noresiders a cushion that they managed to defend. They then tagged on late points to put a bit of a gloss on their trip to Belfast.

It was a fairly even start with the sides locked at 0-3 apiece 10 minutes in, but Kilkenny seemed more menacing in attack despite a swirling wind in their faces.

Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott made smart stops from Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny but could do nothing on 14 minutes as Walter Walsh rose above Joe Maskey to fetch and popped to Drennan who burst through on the overlap and buried a shot into the net.

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan in a challenge with Antrim's Paddy Burke. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

The hosts were struggling to get going in attack but did put some decent phases together with Conal Bohill and Niall McKenna finishing good moves, while Cunning tapped over the frees. But Kilkenny were that bit more fluid and led 1-10 to 0-9 at the half, with Drennan knocking over the frees, while Walsh and Martin Keoghan found their range.

Conditions deteriorated at the break with rain pouring and wind swirling, yet Kilkenny made a decent start with a pair of Drennan scores cancelling out an early Cunning free.

Antrim began to enjoy a good spell but managed just three points as the wind began to play havoc with shots.

They got to within two on a couple of occasions and that was the main with five to play, but Kilkenny just managed to find the answers and they finished well with Keoghan (two), Drennan and Billy Ryan sealing the win.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke (0-1), R McGarry, N O’Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill (0-1); M Bradley, J Maskey; N McKenna (0-2), K Molloy (0-1), J McNaughton (0-1); C Cunning (0-8, all frees), N McManus (0-1), E O’Neill. Subs: P Duffin for N O’Connor (HT), S Elliott for E O’Neill (HT), C Johnston for J Maskey (43), P Boyle for K Molloy (65).

KILKENNY: A Tallis (0-1 free); M Butler, H Lawlor, N Rowe; C Buckley, P Walsh, D Blanchfield; P Deegan (0-1), J Donnelly (0-1); W Walsh (0-1), C Kenny, P Cody (0-2); B Drennan (1-8, 0-7 frees), M Keoghan (0-3), B Ryan (0-1). Subs: S Murphy for P Cody (HT), T Phelan cor C Kenny (63), A Murphy for W Walsh (68), G Dunne for J Donnelly (70+4).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)