Three-goal Roscommon start league campaign with victory over Tyrone

Roscommon 3-11 Tyrone 1-12

Knowing well a good start is typically half of Roscommon’s battle, this was a highly pleasing afternoon at Dr Hyde Park, victory in their first home game of the Allianz Football League and with some style to boot.

Freshly promoted again from last year, Roscommon have been the yo-yo champions of the football league for the last decade or so – playing in all four divisions, and in each of the last six seasons, ending in either promotion from Division Two or relegation from Division One.

After Kieran McGeary’s fisted goal in the 46th minute put Tyrone in front for the first time it looked like Roscommon might well lose this battle, before Ciaran Murtagh struck back with Roscommon’s first goal, brilliantly picked out by Enda Smith, both players not long on as second-half replacements.

Then Diarmuid Murtagh struck their second, getting the critical touch after Ben O’Carroll’s searching pass across the face of the Tyrone goal on 56 minutes.

In the frantic finish, Tyrone getting it back to a one point game thanks to replacement Niall Sludden, Roscommon made sure of their win four minutes into injury time when a crazy run of play down the field saw O’Carroll find the net, Niall Morgan just about winning the race to get back into his goal, unable to stop the brilliant finish.

Well done to Ben O’Carroll who is the man of the match. #RosGAA pic.twitter.com/h36iJzkQSz — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) January 29, 2023

Starting with three debutants – Conor Carroll in goal, Robbie Dolan and Daire Cregg in attack, Cregg in fiery Sigerson form with UCD – Roscommon certainly opened up the livelier, aided by the January breeze.

After several cagey exchanges, O’Carroll got Roscommon off their mark just as the clock slipped past seven minutes, neatly set up by Cregg, O’Carroll then doubling their advantage.

Tyrone struck three wides before their first score, a free from Peter Harte, and Roscommon played the better football for the rest of the half, Cregg helping himself to a mighty point that helped push them five up, 0-8 to 0-3.

Tyrone did get three back before the interval, David Mulgrew and Darragh Canavan adding two from play, the worry for Roscommon at that stage being they didn’t maximise their wind advantage.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions had also came to town looking to reignite some consistency of their own after their dismal run last season, surviving in Division One being the only highlight.

