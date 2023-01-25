Kilmacud Crokes planning response to Glen’s objection to 16th man in club final

Kilmacud Crokes are planning their response to Glen’s objection regarding the outcome of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior club football final.

Club officials met on Wednesday night to discuss the fallout from the game, which Crokes won by two points at Croke Park.

Glen’s objection, based on Rule 6.44, was lodged with the GAA late on Tuesday night. Subsequently, it was sent by the Central Competitions Control Committee to Kilmacud Crokes on Wednesday morning.

The Dublin champions now have three days to lodge a counter objection with that deadline falling at 11am Saturday.

Crokes have three options – counter object, decide not to object or provide a written admission to the CCCC that they had more than 15 players on the field during the dying seconds of injury-time in Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

If the Stillorgan outfit decide to counter object, a hearing will be called. And a hearing will also be required should they choose not to object, as disciplinary officials will still need to make a ruling on Glen’s protest.

In the third scenario, where Crokes provide a submission acknowledging they had too many players on the pitch, then the CCCC will convene and decide on a proposed penalty.

The CCCC will now only meet after they have heard back from Crokes. Once the CCCC make their decision, the aggrieved party would then have another three-day window to challenge that proposal.

Rule 6.44 of the GAA’s Official Guide states that the possible penalties for exceeding 15 players on the field are “Award of Game to the Opposing Team, or Replay, or Fine, depending on the circumstances.”

It is felt a monetary fine in this situation might not be a sufficient penalty while forfeiture of an All-Ireland final on such grounds would be too grave a consequence, which leaves the third option, a replay, still looking like the most likely scenario.

Still, the scheduling of a replay could prove problematic with players on both sides having plans made for what was to be the end of a long season for them, such as flying away on holidays and other family and social events.

The events since Sunday have caused frustration within both clubs. It is believed Kilmacud feel the main issue lies with the referee and fourth official failing to ensure the subs were made properly before allowing the 45 to be taken.

In the dying moments of the game, and with Kilmacud Crokes leading by two points, they made two injury-time substitutions – Tom Fox and Conor Casey entering the fray for Paul Mannion and Dara Mullin, respectively.

Glen were preparing to take a 45 at the time and when Danny Tallon struck the ball Kilmacud had 16 players around their goalmouth, including Mullin – who in the confusion of those frantic few moments was seemingly unaware he had been replaced.

Mannion had been making his way off the field when the kick was taken, and while still on the pitch he was close to the sideline and had clearly ceased participating in the match.