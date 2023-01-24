Q&A: All you need to know about the NFL and how it will affect this year’s championship

The Sam Maguire (Tier 1) championship will be contested by the eight provincial finalists. Photograph: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Who’s in what championship?

The Sam Maguire (Tier 1) championship will be contested by the eight provincial finalists and the next eight counties, who didn’t reach the provincial finals, as determined by league position.

The Tailteann Cup (Tier 2) will involve the 16 remaining counties.

So basically Division One and Two counties in Sam Maguire?

Not quite as easy as that. With no complications, the top two divisions would be included in Sam Maguire.

But the winner of last year’s Tailteann Cup, Westmeath, also have to be included regardless of whether they are promoted to Division Two or reach a Leinster final.

Already the championship draw has thrown up a Connacht final spot for Leitrim, London or Sligo – all from Division Four – or New York, who aren’t even in the league.

That means that at least one of the top 16 teams in the league will not qualify for Sam Maguire.

How are relegated and promoted teams ranked?

It’s based on league outcomes. Relegated teams drop into the lower bracket. For example, last year Louth and Limerick were included in Sam Maguire, having been promoted from Division Three, whereas Offaly and Down, relegated from Division two, competed in the Tailteann Cup.

How will the final 16 be decided?

As the two bottom ranked counties in the top 16 will be those promoted from Division Three they are first in firing line if counties from outside the top 16 qualify for Sam Maguire by reaching a provincial final.

The pecking order in Division Three will be determined by whoever wins the divisional final and not who tops the table at the end of the season.

Because of the Connacht situation, the runners-up in the Division Three final will not be qualifying for the Tier 1 championship unless they qualify for a provincial final.

Might other counties in Division Two be affected?

Yes. It depends how many counties from Divisions Three and Four reach provincial finals.

Another factor is that Westmeath – automatic Sam Maguire entrants as last year’s Tailteann Cup winners – will also become a wild card if they don’t get promoted into the top 16, which will mean the winners of Division Three probably won’t be contesting the Sam Maguire – unless they reach a provincial final.

Then you have the prospect of lower-ranked counties getting through to provincial finals. Theoretically, seven of the eight provincial finalists could come from the bottom half of the league, which would leave no county from Division Two involved in Sam Maguire.

Realistically, though, the top half of Division Two – at least – is also unlikely to be displaced.

But this won’t be known until after the provincial championship semi-finals?

It will not. As late as the end of April, a county may discover that it is not involved in the Sam Maguire. Loud will be the lamentations.

Is anyone certain?

Yes. The counties in Division One will definitely be in Sam Maguire as will Westmeath.