Replay on the cards after Kilmacud fielded 16 men in club final

The GAA are awaiting the decision of Derry champions Glen on whether they will lodge a formal objection to the outcome of Sunday’s All-Ireland club football final, won by Kilmacud Crokes.

Indications are that should an objection be lodged, a rematch will be ordered. It is accordingly up to Glen if they wish to pursue that. They have three days to do so.

Nearly as soon as the match had ended in a 1-11 to 1-9 win for the Dublin champions, pictures were circulating on social media of the last-minute 45 metre kick about to be taken by Glen’s Danny Tallon with 16 Kilmacud players in the shot.

This arose because Dara Mullin, who was the TG4 man of the match, had not left the field after being replaced by Conor Casey. He stood on the line and eventually made his way off.

Although Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke said afterwards that he wasn’t intending to contest the outcome but also said that this was a personal opinion. “I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

The club later issued a statement saying they were seeking “clarification” about “potential” breaking of rule.

The rule in question is 6.44. This refers to both fielding too many substitutes as well as having more than 15 players on the pitch. Penalties range, “depending on circumstances” from fines to a rematch being ordered to forfeiture by the offending team.

Interesting image. Kilmacud had 16 players on the field defending Glen's last attack. pic.twitter.com/RqFrmcg0jk — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) January 22, 2023

Indications are that the authorities may consider fines too lenient and forfeiture excessive, making a rematch the likely resolution. Although Mullin had no material impact on the play that unfolded – he didn’t touch the ball – there is a view that it’s impossible to infer what would have happened had the correct number of players been on the field.

The calculation then is the balance of the contest, which at the time was a one-score match.

Fines have been levied previously when matches were essentially decided on the scoreboard but not when the result was still in doubt.