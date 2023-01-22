Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes hold off late Glen surge to claim All-Ireland title

Kilmacud Crokes 1-11 Glen 1-9

Kilmacud Crokes survived a tumultuous climax with their lead intact to win the All-Ireland football title for the third time. These are the bare details but in truth the Dublin champions have looked on this season as a continuum after last year’s staggering reversal of fortune saw them lose the same prize in the dying seconds of extra time.

Once again, they had stern opposition from Ulster. Glen had deposed of All-Ireland champions Kilcoo in the province and were stern opponents. The wheel of fortune spun a few times and in the 48th minute when Kilmacud trailed by two, 1-7 to 1-9, the match looked as if it might be slipping in the Derry side’s favour.

In fact that was the last time they scored and in the last 10 minutes, fired by an almost desperate motivation, the Dublin club shot four unanswered points to turn the match around. They still had to face a late barrage, which must have reawakened the darkest memories.

True to the protocols of melodrama, it was Conor Ferris in goal, who pulled out an amazing save to deny Conor Glass, Glen’s All Star centrefielder, a goal after he had pulled on a ball in front of goal. Ferris, whose misadventures in possession against Kilcoo had lit the fuse on the move for the winning goal, had already saved his club in the 49th minute.

With Glen in front, replacement Stevie O’Hara had got through on goal, one-on-one with Ferris and the Kilmacud ‘keeper kept him out.

Nor did it all end with his save from Glass. The resulting 45 dropped in on goal, was missed by the defence and Conleth McGuckian fizzed a shot fractionally past the post.

That wasn’t the first time the ghosts of last season had threatened to haunt the Dublin champions after a calamitous start which saw them 1-1 to nil behind after three minutes.

A turnover by their most spoken of player, Shane Walsh, allowed Glen in for a goal in 40 seconds. Jack Doherty drove at the Crokes’ defence and laid it off to Danny Tallon and he boomed it to the net. Alex Doherty followed with a point and two more were added after Criag Dias had opened Kilmacud’s account.

At 0-1 to 1-3, it looked ominous for the Leinster champions. Their slow and at times laboured approach didn’t look like a recipe to claw back a big deficit against a fast-moving team who cheerfully filed everyone back as their opponents searched for angles.

Manager Robbie Brennan brought in Paul Mannion from the start. Their luckless star forward had missed last year’s final and was touch-and-go for this but he was in, together with new team-mate and stardust equivalent Shane Walsh.

Mannion worked hard but his weeks out of action had left him a bit rusty and he hit the post with a free he’d normally have scored whereas Walsh conversely looked a little tired in those early stages.

Kilmacud recovered well in that they dominated the rest of the first half – 64 per cent possession – and unwound the deficit.

The big move was a penalty conceded by Ryan Dougan’s bringing down Shane Cunningham. Shane Walsh’s nerve was well tested after his fitful start but he masterfully converted the kick and it was 1-2 to 1-3. Glen also went a stretch before half-time without scoring and the 1-3 they had in the 15th minute was the same as their interval tally.

There were surprising aspects to Kilmacud’s ascendancy. They did well at centrefield where the Glass and Emmett Bradley pairing had been expected to have the upper hand but Dias in particular resisted well. Their defence also recovered after the rockiest of starts with Rory O’Carroll excellent and young Theo Clancy growing into it.

Glen recovered their composure in the third quarter and. Glass and Bradley got on top in the middle and the dynamism of Jack Doherty began to cause O’Carroll trouble. Four scores on the spin pushed them two in front and although Kilmacud never went away, in a match of this nature the lead felt especially significant.

Glen were handling the match well but then hit the wall. The lively Dara Mullin started the comeback and even though they were surviving setbacks like Walsh hitting the bar with an attempt at a fisted point.

Yet remorselessly they came step by step – finally to walk the path they had so agonisingly failed to complete last February.

KILMACUD CROKES: Conor Ferris; Dan O’Brien (0-1), Theo Clancy, Micheál Mullin; Cillian O’Shea, Andrew McGowan, Rory O’Carroll; Ben Shovlin, Craig Dias (0-1); Adrian Jones, Shane Walsh (1-3, goal penalty, two frees and a 45), Dara Mullin (0-2); Paul Mannion (0-1 free), Hugh Kenny, Shane Cunningham (capt; 0-2). Subs: Cian O’Connor (0-1) for Kenny (47 mins), Shane Horan for Jones (50 mins), Luke Ward for Cunningham (57 mins), Tom Fox for Mannion (63 mins), Conor Casey for D Mullin (63 mins).

GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville; Tiernán Flanagan, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland; Conor Glass, Emmettt Bradley (0-2, one free); Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty (0-1), Conor Convery; Alex Doherty (0-2, one mark), Danny Tallon (1-3, two frees), Conleth McGuckian (0-1). Subs: Stevie O’Hara for Convery (37 mins), Paul Gunning for Alex Doherty (59 mins).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)