Former Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer marries Tyrone woman in Kerry

The marriage has taken place in Killarney of 86-year-old former Kerry manager Mick O’Dwyer and Geraldine Shields, his partner.

The event, at the Civil Registry Office in Killarney on Friday, was followed by a small intimate reception at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

Mick O'Dwyer with his Geraldine Shields. Photograph: Anne Lucey

The bride, who is a grandmother, is originally from Co Tyrone. The couple have known each other some years. They will reside in Waterville, Co Kerry.

Mr O’Dwyer’s first wife, Mary Carmel, a business owner who ran a garage, pub and hotel in Waterville, died in 2012 at the age of 71. The couple had married in 1962. They had four sons, one of whom, Haulie, died last October.

As well as winning four All Ireland medals as a player, Mick O’Dwyer steered Kerry to eight All Ireland titles as manager. He also managed Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare.