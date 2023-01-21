Eastern Gaels: Co Meath hopefuls await decision from county board on club status

Kiltane football club in Co Mayo is struggling to find the players to fill their panels while Ranelagh Gaels is spending over €50,000 a year renting pitches.

Both rural and urban GAA clubs face increasing challenges as demographics in Ireland change. This is one of a series of articles exploring the issues clubs face and what they are doing to adapt.

Eastern Gaels (Meath)

Founded in: Not yet affiliated — target is 2023. Number of members: 0. Number of teams: 0

The constant ebb and flow of people is a challenge for some and an opportunity for others. In Meath, a group recently came together and applied to create a new club, Eastern Gaels.

The region of east Meath taking in Beamore, Mornington, Donacarney, Drogheda South, Laytown and Bettystown has seen massive housing developments built over the last 20 years.

As a result, Eastern Gaels believe there is a necessity now to create a new club to cater for boys and girls, men and women in the area. However, it is not a view shared by all in the surroundings. The venture is being driven largely by outgoing members of the local St Colmcille’s club. The long-established Piltown outfit are strongly opposed to the creation of a new club.

In their strategic plan, Eastern Gaels argue the area has “experienced dramatic growth in population over the last 15 to 20 years with many large residential estates being built in the area, but without any attendant community/leisure facilities”.

They add: “Between 2016 and 2022 the population increased by 27 per cent from 22,000 to 28,000. Similar levels of growth are forecast to continue into the future.

“Practically all of the new house building market in the area is aimed at the first-time buyer. As a result of the migration of young couples to the area, a major feature of the local demographic is that 50 per cent of the current population is under 34 years old.

“With a current annual birth rate of more than 600 infants per annum and the continuing influx of young couples, this trend is set to increase in the coming time.”

For several years now St Colmcille’s have been a real force at underage level in Meath, but they have yet to translate that potential to adult success. They have never won a Meath SFC and many in the club disagree with the contention their catchment area requires another GAA club.

Eastern Gaels argue: “Currently, there are just over 500 boys and girls from east Meath enrolled in junior infants. With the estimated birth rate of 600 children per annum in the coming years, school enrolment in [the area] is set to increase further.

“The large increase in the under-34 population has placed huge demands on all sporting organisations in the area. Despite a huge effort from existing clubs across all codes, there already exists a real challenge in catering for current numbers.”

Proposed jerseys for the Eastern Gaels GAA club

Aside from amalgamations and regional hurling projects, the last proper new club to be established in Meath and still be in existence today is Simonstown Gaels in 1965.

The group behind Eastern Gaels say a playing pitch in the parish has been secured and terms of a lease agreed. The lease is to be signed as soon as the club is ratified and registered, which they hope will be this year.

The Meath County Board told The Irish Times: “An application has been received to affiliate a new club. A sub-committee has been set up to liaise with the proposed new club. When that process is complete, the county committee will have the final decision on it as per GAA rules.”