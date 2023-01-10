Three 48-week suspensions given to Oulart The Ballagh due to Parnell Park brawl

Three 48-week bans have been handed out to Oulart The Ballagh as a result of a brawl at Parnell Park in November.

Leinster Council have handed down three 48-week suspensions to Wexford club Oulart The Ballagh following a meeting of the province’s hearings committee last Thursday.

The matter relates to last November’s controversial provincial intermediate hurling quarter-final against Naomh Barróg of Dublin in Parnell Park.

Ugly scenes between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh. pic.twitter.com/hoOYVQRMQB — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) November 12, 2022

Scenes of violent disorder, involving players and spectators circulated on social media and received widespread coverage, including on television news. Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers, publicly criticised the behaviour and called for a thorough investigation and strong sanctions against those responsible.

Initially, Leinster’s competitions control committee had recommended one suspension of 48 weeks, one of 36 and another of 24. The latter two players would have been better off accepting the proposed penalty but opted instead for a hearing.

There were also other penalties handed down. Two suspensions of 12 weeks and one of 16 weeks, which differed from the provincial CCC’s proposal of 24 weeks each.

A fine on the club of €3,000 was confirmed as well as a ban from Leinster club competitions the next time Oulart qualify for the junior, intermediate or senior provincial championship.

It is believed that the Wexford club will appeal the penalties.

Two Naomh Barróg cases arising from the same fixture are due for hearing later this week.