Tipperary beat Clare to claim the first win of the Liam Cahill era

Tipperary 2-22 Clare 0-20

Goals in either half from Sean Ryan and Jason Forde helped Tipperary to the first win of the Liam Cahill era as they saw off Clare in the Munster Hurling League on Sunday.

Off the back of their midweek defeat to Waterford, Tipp were hoping to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the final and they did just that with a deserved victory, with their two goals proving decisive in front of a big crowd in Nenagh.

The sides were deadlocked 1-10 to 0-13 at half time with Ryan finally converting one of a litany of goal chances as a youthful Tipp side looked threatening throughout with Gearoid O’Connor particularly impressive at centre forward, as was the industrious Seamus Kennedy in his new attacking role.

READ MORE

[ First win in Davy Fitzgerald’s second coming as Waterford boss as they see off Tipperary ]

Robyn Mounsey was Clare’s leading attacker with three points from play while Mark Rodgers was also threatening. Clare were awarded a penalty on 27 minutes when Davy Conroy was pulled down in the square which resulted in Bryan O’Mara being sent to the sinbin.

Peter Duggan struck the penalty well, but it was well saved at the expense of a point by Barry Hogan.

Tipperary quickly pushed on at the start of the second half with the first three points before they were awarded two penalties, both struck by substitute Jason Forde.

The first well pushed over the bar by Eamonn Foudy in the 49th minute, but he could do nothing about the second four minutes later which gave Tipperary the impetus to go on to record an eight point win.

They now await the outcome of the Clare v Waterford match next Sunday, to know if they will contest the final.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan (0-1 free); J Quigley, M Breen, G Ryan; E Heffernan (0-1), B O’Mara, B McGrath; P Cadell, C Stakelum (0-2); A Tynan (0-1), G O’Connor (0-8, six frees, one 65), S Kennedy (0-1); J Morris (0-1), M Kehoe (0-1), S Ryan (1-1). Subs: C McCarthy for G Ryan (HT); J Forde (1-3, 1-1 from penalties) for Kehoe (48 mins); C O’Dwyer (0-1) for Tynan and Johnny Ryan (0-1) for Cadell (both 55 mins); C Bowe for Morris (62 mins); J Campion for Stakelum (66 mins); Jack Ryan for S Ryan (68 mins).

CLARE: E Foudy; C Nolan, C Cleary, A Hogan; B O’Connell, D Lohan, C Galvin; P Donnellan, S Morey; P Crotty (0-1), D Conroy (0-3), P Duggan (0-5, three frees, one penalty); M Rodgers (0-3), A McCarthy (0-1), R Mounsey (0-3). Subs: D Ryan (0-3) for Morey (31 mins); A Shanagher (0-1) for Crotty (HT); D McInerney for Nolan and D Fitzgerald for Galvin (both 50 mins); J Conneally for O’Connell (55 mins); R Taylor for Hogan (70+3 mins); O O’Donnell for Lohan (70+7 mins).

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick)