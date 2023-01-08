Glen hold on to beat Moycullen and reach first All-Ireland final

Glen (Derry) 1-11 Moycullen (Galway) 0-12

After a suitably tense and proper battle Derry champions Glen are into their first AIB All-Ireland club football final, displaying a little more cut and thrust for the big prize on offer after an exciting showdown at Croke Park.

With both teams appearing in the semi-final for the first time, Galway champions Moycullen were still in the hunt for that final spot during the last play of the game – Dessie Conneely lining up a free after the fourth minute off added time spilled over into the fifth.

Knowing only a goal would suffice, Conneely slipped the ball out to Peter Cooke, only his attack was broken down by Glen, and they survived. That was that.

So the two-time Derry and first-time Ulster champions will be back in Croke Park on Sunday January 22nd to face Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes, last year’s beaten finalists.

Conneely was central to keeping Moycullen in that hunt, finishing with eight frees, Owen Gallagher also scoring from play on the hour to bring the deficit back to two points – Conneely earlier missed the chance to make it one point when a skewed a free wide.

Impressive defensively at times, fairly lethal in attack too and especially when countering, Glen certainly didn’t have it all their own way, a spirited Moycullen rallying hard in the second half after they appeared in danger of drifting well out of it.

The goal that ultimately put Glen in control came just 45 seconds into the second half, Alex Doherty passing off to Eunan Mulholland, his pistol shot brilliantly saved by Andrew Power, only for Tiarnan Flannagan to pounce onto the loose ball, swing around and boot it into the empty net. That left Glen 1-6 to 0-4 in front, only Moycullen were far from done, and a little more composure in the first half may well have made for a different result.

After a nervy start for both sides – a little stage fright understandable – Glen fond their stride first, opening the scoring after five minutes after a slick pass from Jack Doherty found full-forward Danny Tallon in space, and he fired straight between the posts.

Emmet Bradley followed that up with another, and the rest of the first quarter was all about the Derry champions, organised and fit as any team managed by Malachy O’Rourke usually is.

Moycullen struggled to get any ball, including from their own kick-outs, and a second from Tallon after nine minutes, quickly followed by a first from Ethan Doherty, put Glen 0-4 to no score in front. The Galway champions needed something fast.

After Peter Cooke sent a 45-metre free wide, they eventually got that score through a Conneely free, 18 minutes in; another Conneely free immediately after and suddenly Moycullen were back in the game, Glen losing the momentum periodically at least.

A first from play, from Cooke, brought it back to a one-point game, before Glen kicked on again, Ethan Doherty storming forward to kick his second, again set up by Doherty, Bradley adding his second too, and with that Glen were three points clear again.

A third Conneely free, in the one-minute of added time, brought it back to 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval, that first half also marked by a red card for Glen selector Ryan Porter, on 23 minutes, match referee David Gough clearly not happy with something about his behaviour on the sideline.

Glen closed out the game close winners nonetheless, the joy of the moment clear, a first All-Ireland final beckoning loud and clear.