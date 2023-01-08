Dr McKenna Cup round-up: Down catch the eye again with win over Donegal

Dr McKenna Cup

Down 2-14 Donegal 1-10

Fermanagh 1-4 Derry 0-11

Antrim 0-9 Cavan 2-10

Conor Laverty’s Down side have once again caught the preseason eye. In his first home game at the helm, in Páirc Esler, the Mourne men put on a show to seal their semi final place with a comfortable win over Donegal. After a promising win over Monaghan during the week, an early Liam Kerr goal gave the hosts the perfect start.

Paddy Carr and Aidan O’Rourke were over Donegal for the first time and a Dáire Ó Baoill goal did cancel out that bad start somewhat, but Conor Francis slipped in for a second Down goal at end of the first half to allow his team to coast to victory in the second half.

A cagey affair in Brewster Park saw Derry come from behind to defeat home side Fermanagh. The Ernesiders could only muster two scores as the All-Ireland semi finalists upped the ante after half time.

Garvan Jones slotted home after 10 minutes but Shane McGuigan was already finding his groove and the talisman finished with eight of his side’s total.

With the Ernesiders without a win, Derry now take on Tyrone on Wednesday night for top spot in section B.

Cavan also set up an early season cracker during the week with a dogged win over Antrim in Portglenone. They will take on Armagh for a place in the knockout stages.

Two goals in the first half proved the difference for Mickey Graham’s men. Old hand Martin Reilly found the net in the 13th minute and newcomer Brandon Boylan hit the second to make it 2-5 to 0-6 at half time. With Cavan in complete control it took a Dominic McEnhill free in the 31st minute to add some respectability to the scoreline for the winless Saffrons.